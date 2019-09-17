Day 260: Sept 17, 2019 - The setting sun paints the sky a brilliant hue over the Niagara Falls, Ont., skyline and the North Grand Island Bridges in a view from the Sandy Beach Yacht Club in Grand Island.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 259: Sept. 16, 2019 - A lone sunflower catches the late afternoon light on Northampton Street in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 258: Sept. 15, 2019 - A leaf is silhouetted by a nearly full harvest moon.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 257: Sept. 14, 2019 - Morning light streams in through windows on the five steam-driven pumps at the Colonel F.G. Ward Pumping Station, highlighting a lone red wrench.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 256: Sept. 13, 2019 - Maple leaves are showered from a sprinkler in North Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 255: Sept. 12, 2019 - The lake freighter H. Lee White sails up the Buffalo River in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 254: Sept. 11, 2019 - The Spirit of Buffalo passes by downtown on Lake Erie.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 253: Sept. 10, 2019 - A brilliant red sunrise contrasts with the tree lights that line Freeman Road in Lancaster.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 252: Sept. 9, 2019 - Billowy clouds appear to hover over the Fairmont Creamery building in downtown Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 251: Sept. 8, 2019 - Brightly colored zinnias wait to be cut at the Flower Stand in Springville.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 250: Sept. 7, 2019 - A look at the criss-crossing iron beams of the North Grand Island Bridges spanning the Niagara River.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 249: Sept. 6, 2019 - Sailboats from the Buffalo Harbor Sailing club race toward the sunset in the Outer Harbor.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 248: Sept. 5, 2019 - A bicyclist rides around Hoyt Lake as the sunset paints the water in shades of pink and orange.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 247: Sept. 4, 2019 - A colorful window basket decorates a building at Locks 34/35 on the Erie Canal in Lockport.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 246: Sept. 3, 2019 - Baskets of fresh peaches sit on a table at the farm of Bryan and Caitlin LoVullo, the former Dan Tower farm, in Youngstown.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 245: Sept. 2, 2019 - Grasses are silhouetted at sunset in front of Lake LaSalle on the University at Buffalo North Campus in Amherst.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 244: Sept. 1, 2019 - Enjoying the summer, left to right, Tyler Baker, 12, his cousin Avery Antonelli, 9, sister Aubrey Baker, 9, and cousin Lucas Milleville, 9, race down Dragster Drench at Fantasy Island.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 243: Aug 31, 2019 - Rebecca Vincent, employee of the Flower Stand in Springville, cuts zinnias.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 242: Aug. 30, 2019 - The Lockview IV passes under a bridge on the Erie Canal in Lockport.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 241: Aug. 29, 2019 - The lights from The Terrace at Delaware Park located on the upper level of the Marcy Casino is reflected on Hoyt Lake.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 240: Aug. 28, 2019 - The Buffalo skyline, including the Buffalo River, lighthouse, and marina as seen from The News drone.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 239: Aug. 27, 2019 - A bumblebee collects pollen from a sunflower at the Farm in Peace farm in Collins.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 238: Aug. 26, 2019 - Light from the stage cast long shadows on people as they wait in line at the Irish Festival.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 237: Aug. 25, 2019 - A red door at one of the entrances to Parkside Lutheran Church in North Buffalo stands out against the stone facade.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 236: Aug. 24, 2019 - A visitor to the historic Cobblestone District crosses over Mississippi Street.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 235: Aug. 23, 2019 - Chimneys and weathered paint create contrasts on the Mod-Pac Corporation's facility on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 234: Aug. 22, 2019 - Vivid sunflowers stand tall in a field at the Sunflowers of Sanborn farm.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 233: Aug 21, 2019 - A goat from Let's Goat Buffalo searches for higher foliage on the exterior wall of the Richardson Olmsted Campus. The goats helped clean out invasive plants this week at the historic landmark.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 232: Aug. 20, 2019 - Weathered paint and rust create art on an old Ford pickup truck parked in a field at Sunflowers of Sanborn.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 231: Aug. 19, 2019 - Ferns soak-in the rain at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve in Depew.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 230: Aug. 18, 2019 - The Skywheel lights up the midway as riders descend from a swing ride.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 229: Aug. 17, 2019 - The flag at the Central Library patriotically frames one of the Statue of Liberty replicas atop the Liberty Building.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 228: Aug. 16, 2019 - Intricate iron and masonry is seen in the transom above the entrance to former Police Station No. 13, now the offices of Environmental Education Associates on Austin Street.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 227: Aug. 15, 2019 - A paddle-boarder moves past the USS Little Rock near Canalside in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 226: Aug. 14, 2019 - Ellie Remus, 6 and her cousin Reese Nevans, 11, give their grandpa's dog Buddy a cool break in a baby pool on Grand Island.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 225: Aug. 13, 2019 - Jon Fisher, of West Seneca carries a giant llama that he won for his daughter Evelin, 11, at a bottle game on the midway at the Erie County Fair.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 224: Aug. 12, 2019 - The Lockview V filled with passengers passes under a bridge on the Erie Canal in Lockport.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 223: Aug. 11, 2019 - Fair patrons enjoy riding the swings on the midway at night at the Erie County Fair in Hamburg.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 222: Aug. 10, 2019 - Rich Gernatt and his nephew, Austin Smith, bale hay along Reed Road in Sardinia.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 221: Aug. 8, 2019 - Wheat grows in a field on Cambria- Wilson Road in Cambria.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 220: Aug. 8, 2019 - The hood ornament of a 1934 Pierce Arrow V-12 Model 1248A, glistens in the showroom of The Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 219: Aug. 7, 2019 - The Town of Pembroke barn sits in the late-day sunshine as snow plows are stored all in a row waiting for a colder day.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 218: Aug. 6, 2019 - A bumble bee collects pollen from a flower in Buffalo.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 217: Aug. 5, 2019 - Petunias and SunPatiens brighten the front walk leading to the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 216: Aug. 4, 2019 - A crucifix on the altar at Our Lady of Charity Parish in South Buffalo is bathed in sunlight.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 215: Aug. 3, 2019 - The bright sun hitting the silver baseball markers on the seats at Sahlen Field creates an interesting pattern.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 214: Aug. 2, 2019 - Sakari, the male polar bear at the Buffalo Zoo, jumps into the pool in his habitat at the Arctic Edge exhibit.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 213: Aug. 1, 2019 - A sign posted to a tree along the bank of Hoyt Lake is engrossed by the growing bark, causing the appearance that the tree is eating the sign.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 212: July 31, 2019 - The curving streets of Waterfront Village seen from the sky on a summer afternoon.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 211: July 30, 2019 - A pink lily pad flower sits on top of the water in a pond at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve in Depew.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 210: July 29, 2019 - The Richardson Towers rise behind the Albright-Knox Art Gallery as people picnic by Hoyt Lake.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 209: July 28, 2019 - An ant tries to cross a Queen Anne's Lace flower growing along Transit Road in Amherst.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 208: July 27, 2019 - A boat passes the Buffalo Breakwater Lighthouse on the outer breakwater near Buffalo. This lighthouse, constructed in 1961, replaced the 1914 lighthouse that was struck by the freighter Frontenac on July 26, 1958, pushing it backwards nearly 20 feet and knocking it out of service.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 207: July 26, 2019 - Mike Hewson of North Tonawanda helps Connor Cinelli of Grand Island launch a boat from Blue River Marina on Grand Island, for an early day of fishing on Lake Erie.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 206: July 25, 2019 - The Buffalo fireboat Edward M. Cotter returns, after a two month restoration, with its nozzles spraying a salute on the Buffalo River. The Cotter is the oldest active fireboat in the world.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 205: July 24, 2019 - A Monarch butterfly rests on a flower at 18 Mile Creek Park in Hamburg.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 204: July 23, 2019 - A flower stands out along the trail at DeVeaux Woods State Park in Niagara Falls.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 203: July 22, 2019 - People in colorful kayaks float in the Buffalo River on a warm summer day.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 202: July 21, 2019 - Baseballs are gathered in a basket near the pitching machine during Buffalo Bisons batting practice at Sahlen Field. The National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place at 1:30 p.m on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 201: July 20, 2019 - The setting sun shines through the haze illuminating downtown Buffalo on a warm summer night.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 200: July 19, 2019 - A perfect night for fitness in the park at Wilkeson Pointe in Buffalo Harbor State Park.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 199: July 18, 2019 - Hundreds of students at the University at Buffalo signed a life-size buffalo, which is proudly on display in the North Campus Student Union.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 198: July 17, 2019 - Wind turbines can be seen through the haze as a sailboat glides on Lake Erie.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 197: July 16, 2019 - A bird flies in front of the moon. Tonight will be a Full Buck Moon, which is a full moon in July named after the new antlers that emerge from male deer around this time of the year.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 196: July 15, 2019 - The July sun brings out the rich colors of the flowers of a Sombrero Salsa Red Echinacea Plant in the front yard garden of a home on Summer Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 195: July 14, 2019 - Student sailors negotiate the shoreline on Lake Ontario near Olcott.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 194: July 13, 2019 - Mohan, the newest greater one-horned rhino, born June 17 at the Buffalo Zoo, made his first public appearance Friday. Mohan is the fourth calf born to Tashi and her second conceived via artificial insemination.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 193: July 12, 2019 - The iconic Hotel Lenhart is located across the street from Bemus Bay in Bemus Point, owned and operated by the same family since 1880, the original hotel was destroyed by fire in 1891.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 192: July 11, 2019 - The setting sun casts a warm glow over Lake Erie as a pair of fishermen enjoy the evening.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 191: July 10, 2019 - A dragonfly rests on a flower in downtown Buffalo. Dragonflies have compound eyes made up of thousands of smaller eyes, giving them nearly 360-degree vision.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 190: July 9, 2019 - The tall ship Denis Sullivan passes the Buffalo Lighthouse as it leaves the Buffalo Harbor.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 189: July 8, 2019 - The sun sets behind the Denis Sullivan, one of 12 tall ships docked at Canalside for the Basil Port of Call.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 188: July 7, 2019 - Downtown Buffalo in a view from the 37th floor of Seneca One.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 187: July 6, 2019 - Tall ships, from left, Santa Maria, HMCS Oriole, St. Lawrence II, Appledore IV, and Appledore V are docked in Erie Basin Marina in Buffalo as part of the Basil Port of Call.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 186: July 5, 2019 - Fireworks explode behind the Pride of Baltimore II, a reconstruction of an early 19th century clipper, as the Connecting Terminal is lit in patriotic colors at Canalside.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 185: July 4, 2019 - Bluenose II and St. Lawrence II sail on Lake Erie near Port Colborne. The ships will be in the Parade of Sail. The Bluenose II, from Lunenberg, Nova Scotia, is a national treasure of Canada.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 184: July 3, 2019 - Fireworks launched from the Niagara Gorge light up the sky over Niagara Falls. This is the view from the Prospect Point Observation Tower at Niagara Falls State Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 183: July 2, 2019 - Second Officer David Damkiaer-Classen of Denmark climbs up the rigging to work aloft aboard the Picton Castle. One of several ships that will be arriving in Buffalo this week.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 182: July 1, 2019 - A deer grazing in a meadow near the Lakeside Bike Park pause to check out the park visitors. The Outer Harbor Wellness Trail is a paved path that runs along Lake Erie from Ohio Street.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 181: June 30, 2019 - A Red Admiral butterfly rests on a sculpture at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 180: June 29, 2019 - Xavier Powell, 12, of Buffalo, and his nephew Kyrie Toe, 2, pretend to soar in the breeze at the top at Wilkeson Pointe on Fuhrmann Boulevard along the Outer Harbor.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 179: June 28, 2019 - Tibetan monks of the Depung Loseling Monastery created a mandala in the fire hall of the Lily Dale Assembly using this colorful blessed sand from India.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 178: June 27, 2019 - Glen Falls, created as water tumbles over the Onondaga Escarpment, is located on Ellicott Creek in the Village of Williamsville.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 177: June 26, 2019 - Yellow Iris line a walkway at the Richardson Olmsted Campus.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 176: June 25, 2019 - It is not a desert in a far off place -- these hills made of sand barged in from ports around the Great Lakes are along Fuhrmann Boulevard in South Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 175: June 24, 2019 - Chris Barberic and Rick Waters of Grand Island enjoy a peaceful day of fishing on Woods Creek at Buckhorn Island State Park on Grand Island.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 174: June 23, 2019 - A boater in Lake Erie cruises past Erie Basin Marina as the sun sets.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 173: June 22, 2019 - Rows and rows of columns line the Central Terminal's head house, where parcels and goods were shipped in the terminal's heyday.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 172: June 21, 2019 - Reenactor Alan Eimiller stands in front of the French Castle in Old Fort Niagara in Youngstown.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 171: June 20, 2019 - Akron Falls flows at an aesthetic rate over the cliffs in the park after a recent rainfall in Akron.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 170: June 19, 2019 - A motorboat passes a kayak on the Buffalo River.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 169: June 18, 2019 - Laura and Bryce Carpenter along with their dog Marley watch the beautiful sunset from The West River Road Shoreline Trail on Grand Island.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 168: June 17, 2019 - Wild grass blows in the wind on Unity Island.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 167: June 16, 2019 - American Goldfinch play on a feeder in Springville.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 166: June 15, 2019 - Great Lakes vessel the American Mariner can be seen in the Ship Canal Commons along the Buffalo waterfront.
John Hickey/buffalo News
Day 165: June 14, 2019 - Round stones collect on the shore of Lake Ontario in Olcott.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 164: June 13, 2019 - The sun sets behind wind energy turbines in Wethersfield along Route 78 near Bliss.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 163: June 12, 2019 - Zack Kotch climbs a top rope wall at Central Rock Gym.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 162: June 11, 2019 - An ornate facade on an old building on Broadway near Emslie Street in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 161: June 10, 2019 - An old windmill in the sunshine on Rogers Road in the Town of Hume.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 160: June 9, 2019 - City Hall anchors the Buffalo skyline.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 159: June 8, 2019 - A view of the ornate altar at Corpus Christi Church, built from 1907-1909 to help serve the spiritual needs of the quickly growing Polish community living on the East Side of Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 158: June 7, 2019 - A Canada goose crosses the Black Rock Channel as fog shrouds the Peace Bridge.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 157: June 6, 2019 - Raindrops gather on a hosta leaf in a garden in Clarence.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 156: June 5, 2019 - Familiar buildings of downtown Buffalo are visible in this BNdrone view from Sycamore Street.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 155: June 4, 2019 - Trees and rocks on the banks of Murder Creek below Akron Falls are covered in moss. The surrounding 284-acre park is part of the Onondaga escarpment and has been controlled by Erie County since 1947, making it one of the county's oldest parks.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 154: June 3, 2019 - A hummingbird takes a sip from a feeder that is designed to resemble a flower.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 153: June 2, 2019 - Blessed Trinity Church on Leroy Avenue in Buffalo takes on an amber glow as the sun sets.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 152: June 1, 2019 - Sailboats enjoy the evening breeze on Lake Erie.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 151: May 31, 2019 - Adirondack chairs sit in the green grass at Buffalo Harbor State Park.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 150: May 30, 2019 - Cristiano Pereira brushes on a coat of varnish over the restored mural in the front of the theater at the North Park Theatre.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 149: May 29, 2019 - Light posts reflect in a puddle at Buffalo Harbor State Park in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 148: May 28, 2019 - The rusted metal of a marine tower of the Great North Grain Elevator, which belongs to ADM Flour Milling Co., is viewed from the Buffalo River. The structure was used to load and unload lake shipments. The elevator and marine tower are no longer in use.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 147: May 27, 2019 - The American flag flies on a sailboat at the Small Boat Harbor.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 146: May 26, 2019 - Yellow and red tulips bloom in a yard in Orchard Park.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 145: May 25, 2019 - Morning light illuminates the skyline of downtown Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
144: May 24, 2019 - Railroad tracks in North Buffalo glisten from the light of the setting sun.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 143: May 23, 2019 - Tart cherry trees form rows of blossoms in an orchard on Lake Road in Olcott.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 142: May 22,2019 - Fishermen cast their lines from a boat near the Outer Harbor.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 141: May 21, 2019 - A stem of heart-shaped flowers, commonly referred to as bleeding hearts, adorn a garden in Western New York - a sure sign that spring has arrived.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 140: May 20, 2019 - Four geese identify the threat of a hawk nearby and quickly moved their 35 goslings into the water and surrounded them for protection at Tifft Nature Preserve.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 139: May 19, 2019 - A pair of deer feed on new buds and leaves in the underbrush near East Aurora.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 138: May 18, 2019 - Alexander Hernandez mows the lawn in Father Conway Park as he and his teammates from Buffalo Parks try to catch up amid all the wet weather we've been having.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 137: May 17, 2019 - The weathered brick exterior of Sloan's Antique Shop at William and Smith streets in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 136: May 16, 2019 - A redbud tree outside the Amherst Public Library in Williamsville is a burst of color.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 135: May 15, 2019 - Wild mustard plants are covered with brilliant yellow flowers in a vineyard on Bennett State Road in Silver Creek.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 134: May 14, 2019 - Luna the polar bear doesn't appear to be bothered by the cool, rainy weather as she blows bubbles in the water at the Buffalo Zoo Arctic Edge exhibit.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 133: May 13, 2019 - A tree stump in the woods near Elma looks to be in anguish.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 132: May 12, 2019 - The Niagara Mohawk building is reflected in rain puddles on Huron Street.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 131: May 11, 2019 - Rowers on the Black Rock Channel move toward the Peace Bridge on a foggy afternoon.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 130: May 10, 2019 - A ray of sun lights up a new maple leaf dripping from the rain in Elma.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 129: May 9, 2019 - Bright tulips bloom in a garden along Chapin Parkway in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 128: May 8, 2019 - Spring planting is a high-pressure time of year for farmers, especially since the weather plays a major role. Workers for Amos Zittel & Sons, located in the Eden Valley since 1897, take advantage of a sunny day to plant as much as possible.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 127: May 7, 2019 - Visitors to Delaware Park enjoy the sunshine on a warm spring day at Hoyt Lake.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 126: May 6, 2019 - Leaves are starting to show on a tree limb along the banks of the Buffalo River.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 125: May 5, 2019 - Yellow flowers surround tree roots in a wooded area alongside Ellicott Creek at Glen Park in Williamsville.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 124: May 4, 2019 - The trees at Allegany State Park in Salamanca are starting to show color as the new buds form.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 123: May 3, 2019 - The late evening sun shines through the fog that has descended over the Niagara River near the Peace Bridge.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 122: May 2, 2019 - This drone view of a softball diamond in Sheridan Park on Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda shows the paths of the grounds crew.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 121: May 1, 2019 - Tourists are dwarfed by the majesty of the American and Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 120: April 30, 2019 - Cherry trees behind the Buffalo History Museum at One Museum Court are beginning to blossom just in time for the 2019 Cherry Blossom Festival, which kicks off on Wednesday, May 1.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 119: April 29, 2019 - A sky view of Ashland Avenue in the Elmwood Village.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 118: April 28, 2019 - The Administration building at Allegany State Park in Salamanca on a picture-perfect day at the park.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 117: April 27, 2019 - Thawing icebergs gently float down the Niagara River near Tow Path Park in Buffalo.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 116: April 26, 2019 - With the Erie Canal still drained of water, workers do repairs and maintenance on Lock 35, front, and Lock 34 in Lockport to prepare for the upcoming navigation season, which begins May 17.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 115: April 25, 2019 - Colorful tulips bloom at Seneca Greenhouse in West Seneca.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 114: April 24, 2019 - Dufray Dalla, left, and his friends Divin Malalu, center, and Gedeon Ntadi stop to take in the view of the ice floes in the Niagara River from the dock in Black Rock Canal Park.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 113: April 23, 2019 - Crews on an ice breaker and a barge head out to remove the Ice Boom near the Erie Basin Marina by the Light House and break water.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 112: April 22, 2019 - Pussy willows ready for Dyngus Day, remain at a stand in the Broadway Market.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 111: April 21, 2019 - Sun reflects on the ceiling of St Joseph's Cathedral in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 110: April 20, 2019 - The Buffalo lighthouse is reflected in the Buffalo River in thick fog.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 109: April 19, 2019 - The Elm Street exits and on-ramps to the I-190, sometimes called the Niagara Thruway, weave around each other in front of the Buffalo skyline, with Sahlen Field at center.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 108: April 18, 2019 - A cardinal rests on a bare branch in East Aurora.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 107: April 17, 2019 - The break in the clouds shines sunlight on the UB Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences building in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 106: April 16, 2019 - Budding trees at sunrise in Orchard Park.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 105: April 15, 2019 - Windowsills of a building on Seneca Street in Buffalo, create abstract lines and angles.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 104: April 14, 2019 - A boarded up house along William Street in Buffalo is in need of some tender loving care, but the lines and wood grain of the building are artistic.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 103: April 13, 2019 - The pedestrian bridge is covered in rainwater over the Union Ship Canal in the Ship Canal Commons of Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 102: April 12, 2019 - A chickadee clings to a cattail at Tifft Nature Preserve in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 101: April 11, 2019 - Ice remaining on the lake - with downtown Buffalo in the distance - is visible from Hamburg Town Park.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 100: April 10, 2019 - The Richardson Towers are framed by the sculpture "look and see 2005" by artist Jim Hodges, which is on display at the Richardson Olmsted Campus as part of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery's Public Art Initiative.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 99: April 9, 2019 - The statues at the top of the Liberty Building in Buffalo are shrouded in fog.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 98: April 8, 2019 - A Sea Nettle Jellyfish known as chrysaora fuscescens moves about in the new Aliens of the Sea Exhibit at the Aquarium of Niagara in Niagara Falls.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 97: April 7, 2019 - A flag flies in the wind in front of 245 North St.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 96: April 6, 2019 - The Scajaquada Expressway crosses Delaware Avenue, splitting Delaware Park.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 95: April 5, 2019 - A portion of the glass pavilion of the Robert H. Jackson United States Courthouse lines up in front of Statler City in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 94: April 4, 2019 - The Edward M. Cotter breaks ice at Erie Basin Marina as work begins to repair the docks. Eric Christensen, left, manager of the Erie Basin Marina for Smith Boys, and Don Poleto, Harbor Master, watch the progress.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 93: April 3, 2019 - Buffalo City Hall, the Skyway and boats dry-docked at RCR Yachts are all framed by Skyway supports.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 92: April 2, 2019 - Spring snow dusts the trees and path leading to a carriage house along Hunts Corners Road in Akron.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 91: April 1, 2019 - A bright red barn emerges through the white of a spring snow on Route 20A in Warsaw.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 90: The sun rises on UB Stadium and the new Murchie Family Fieldhouse.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 89: Downtown Buffalo makes a picturesque backdrop as members of the Buffalo Fire Department's water and ice rescue teams participate in a 16-hour training exercise at the Small Boat Harbor, learning how to safely rescue someone from the water in icy conditions. The training was conducted by New York State Special Operations.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 88: March 29, 2019 - Hikers maneuver the rocky shoreline of the Niagara Gorge below Whirlpool State Park.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 87: March 28, 2019 - Laundry hangs outside to dry in the sunshine on a line near Centerville.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 86: March 27, 2019 - Old Erie County Hall in Buffalo is framed by nearby buildings.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 85: March 26, 2019 - Half of the "Eight Caryatid Figures" created by Augustus Saint-Gaudens in 1906-07 take the place of columns at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery. The marble figures, which were permanently installed in 1934, were commissioned by John J. Albright to complement the design of the museum's original 1905 building.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 84: March 25, 2019 - Colorful buildings that are part of the Sail Buffalo Sailing School on Fuhrmann Boulevard reflect in the Buffalo River.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 83: March 24, 2019 - Canada geese rest in some grass at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge in Basom.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 82: March 23, 2019 - A fisherman stands in the midst of the waterfall in Cazenovia Park while trying his luck to catch a fish in Cazenovia Creek.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 81: March 22, 2019 - Mountains of ice remain piled up on the Lake Erie breakwater in the Outer Harbor, remnants from the historic wind storm last month.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 80: March 21, 2019 - Juny Caracalla rolls into spring at Alix Rice Peace Park Skatepark in Amherst.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 79: March 20, 2019 - The sun lights up Whitehaven Road as it sets on Grand Island.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 78: March 19, 2019 - Trees cast long shadows on fresh snow in Days Park in Allentown.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 77: March 18, 2019 - The Erie County Sheriff Pipes and Drums march in the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Delaware Avenue.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 76: March 17, 2019 - The cross at the top of the steeple at The Chapel at Lockport glistens in the evening sun.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 75: March 16, 2019 - Rain puddles around a yellow painted arrow in the parking lot of RiverWorks in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 74: March 15, 2019 - The Hamid Circus Elephants perform at the 73rd annual Shrine Circus at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The elephants are retiring this year from the Shrine Circus.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 73: March 14, 2019 - The sun rises over River Oaks Marina on Grand Island.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 72: March 13, 2019 - Ice crystals on a window in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 71: March 12, 2019 - The downtown Buffalo skyline at dusk.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 70: March 11, 2019 - A section of pipe that is an industrial sculpture at LaSalle Park skate plaza frames the Buffalo skyline.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 69: March 10, 2019 - The ice breaker William H. Latham heads up the Niagara River under the South Grand Island Bridges in the Town of Tonawanda.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 68: March 9, 2019 - A fisherman leaves a trail to get to his fishing spot at the Small Boat Harbor.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 67: March 8, 2019 - The twin statues of Lady Liberty atop the Liberty Building viewed from the observation deck at Buffalo City Hall.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 66: March 7, 2019 - Ice chunks float in the Inner Harbor off the Erie Basin Marina.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 65: March 6, 2019 - A pair of white swans take flight over Olcott Beach.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 64: March 5, 2019 - The observation tower at the entrance to Erie Basin Marina is barely visible from LaSalle Park through the snow.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 63: March 4, 2019 - Players enjoy a game of pond hockey at Gallagher Beach.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 62: March 3, 2019 - Runners get a heavy dose of snowfall as they pass down Ohio Street in the Old First Ward during the Shamrock Run.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 61: March 2, 2019 - A field of dried sunflowers on Witmer Road in North Tonawanda against the backdrop of a golden sunset.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 60: March 1, 2019 - The late afternoon sun casts long shadows over the snowy scene at LaSalle Park in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 59: Feb. 28, 2019 - Everything at Prospect Point in Niagara Falls State Park is coated in a layer of ice from the frozen mist of the falls.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 58: Feb. 27, 2019 - Reflections in a window of the new Explore & More Children's Museum under construction at Canalside.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 57: Feb. 26, 2019 - An old barn along Route 242 in Ellicottville.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 56: Feb. 25, 2019 - Ice builds up along Hoover Road in Hamburg.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 55: Feb. 24, 2019 - An arched transom over the elaborate doorway to the old Trico Building.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 54: Feb. 23, 2019 - Boats are covered for the winter at East Pier Marina in North Tonawanda.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 53: Feb. 22, 2019 - The rear fender detail on a 1960 Chevrolet El Camino parked out front of the Pierce-Arrow Museum in downtown Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 52: Feb. 21, 2019. A view of the City of Buffalo from Hamburg beach.
Harry Scull/Buffalo News
Day 51: Feb. 20, 2019 - What goes up must come down. Families enjoy a day of skiing at Holiday Valley Ski Resort in Ellicottville.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 50: Feb. 19, 2019 - Grant Scime ice fishes with his children Maggie and Charlie at a small boat harbor on River Road in North Tonawanda.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 49: Feb. 18, 2019 - Dried hydrangea petals are frozen in a puddle in East Amherst.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 48: Feb. 17, 2019 - The evening sun peeks through clouds behind tree branches at Delaware Park.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 47: Feb. 16, 2019 - A tree growing out of a rock formation is known as Eagle Claw in Panama Rocks, which was established as a privately operated park in 1885 in Chautauqua County.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 46: Feb. 15, 2019 - George Frederiksen, 13, walks his Irish setter Sam in Delaware Park.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 45: Feb. 14, 2019 - A fawn leaps effortlessly through the deep snow off Trevitt Road in the Town of Boston.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 44: Feb. 13, 2019 - The Peace Bridge is illuminated in red to honor the victims of Flight 3407 on the 10-year anniversary of the tragic crash.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 43: Feb. 12, 2019 - Wind-whipped grass forms patterns on the dunes at Sunset Bay.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 42: Feb. 11, 2019 - Smokestacks and power lines at Occidental Chemical in Niagara Falls are silhouetted by the setting sun.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 41: Feb. 10, 2019 - A row of street lamps on the Elmwood Avenue bridge that crosses Route 198 near Delaware Park in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 40: Feb. 9, 2019 - Snow falls on a farm on Route 20A in Warsaw.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 39: Feb. 8, 2019 - Ice remained on a pine branch on Three Rod Road in the Town of Marilla.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 38: Feb. 7, 2019 - The ice on frozen crab apples starts to melt as temperatures in Buffalo begin to rise.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 37: Feb. 6, 2019 - Ice formations on the breakwater on the Lake Erie side create an Arctic-looking landscape at Sunset Bay.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 36: Feb. 5, 2019 - The Ice breakers William H. Latham and Niagara Queen II break up the ice near the Niagara Power Station intakes on the Niagara River in Niagara Falls.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 35: Feb. 4, 2019 - Luke, Leo, and Nora Kelly take advantage of the warmer temperatures to build a snowman in Orchard Park.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 34: Feb. 3, 2019 - A postcard perfect winter scene on Back Creek Road in the Town of Boston.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 33: Feb. 2, 2019 - The historic fireboat Edward M. Cotter breaks up ice at the mouth of the Buffalo River to prevent ice jams as warmer weather arrives this week.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 32: Feb. 1, 2019 - Heavy wind whips snow across a field on Davison Road in Clarence.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 31: Jan. 31, 2019 - A desperate young deer nibbles on the branches of a discarded Christmas tree in Elma while scavenging for food.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 30: Jan. 30, 2019 - As snowflakes whiz past the steeple of the Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church, Elmwood Avenue is empty as Buffalo hunkers down for the storm.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 29: Jan. 29, 2019 - Marc Mutka walks to his ice-fishing spot at the Small Boat Harbor in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 28: Jan. 28, 2019 - Ice from the mist of the falls coats everything beneath Niagara Falls at Prospect Point in Niagara Falls State Park.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 27: Jan. 27, 2019 - Sunset in the Town of Pembroke.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 26: Jan. 26, 2019 - A snowy scene surrounds a creek near Hubbard Road in East Aurora.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 25: Jan. 25, 2019 - Lumagination lights up the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 24: Jan. 24, 2019 - A train crosses Fargo Road in the Town of Pembroke at sunset.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 23: Jan. 23, 2019 - Barren trees punctuate the landscape in snow-covered Soldiers Circle, the hub for Frederick Law Olmsted's Bidwell Parkway, left, Lincoln Parkway, top, and Chapin Parkway, bottom.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 22: Jan. 22, 2019 - The late afternoon sun glistens on the snow covering the tree branches in Amherst.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 21: Jan. 21, 2019 - A view of the super blood wolf moon from North Buffalo, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 at 11:41 p.m., as the total coverage began. This will be the last total lunar eclipse until May 26, 2021.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 20: Jan. 20, 2019 - A work horse rests in a snow-covered pasture with its canine companion keeping a watchful eye in Fillmore.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 19: Jan. 19, 2019 - A bird of another feather. A white goose shared open ice-free water along the shore of Lake Erie in Silver Creek and was getting along swimmingly with a community of mallard ducks.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 18: Jan. 18, 2019 - Large chunks of ice float in the Buffalo River near Canalside as the sun sets.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 17: Jan. 17, 2019 - Cecelia Schroeder in the orange coat, leads a group on a Senior Stroll through Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve in Cheektowaga. Schroeder leads the walk every third Wednesday of the month.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 16: Jan. 16, 2019 - Ornate lampposts on the northern plaza of the Buffalo Museum of Science.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 15: Jan. 15, 2019 - The sun sets behind a row of trees at the East Aurora Country Club golf course.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 14: Jan. 14, 2019 - The downtown Buffalo skyline, viewed from Oishei Children's Hospital.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 13: Jan. 13, 2019 - The sun sets behind gazebos on the Outer Harbor.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 12: Jan. 12, 2019 - A rainbow arches over the Niagara River near the American Falls at Niagara Falls State Park.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 11: Jan. 11, 2019 - Ice covered trees surround Indian Falls in Pembroke.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 10: Jan. 10, 2019 - Liberty Building and City Hall are aligned in a view from Clinton Street on the East Side.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 9: Jan. 9, 2019 - The sun sets behind a snow fence on the shore of Lake Erie after a gray day in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 8: Jan. 8, 2019 - Fishermen on the docks at the Small Boat Harbor.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 7: Jan 7, 2019 - Clergy from the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Buffalo led the way to the waters of the Niagara River near Broderick Park to the start of their new year with a blessing of the water.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 6: Jan. 6, 2019 - A basketball makes its way through the hoop in the Cardinal O'Hara High School gymnasium in front of a U.S. flag draped on a nearby wall.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 5: Jan.5, 2019 - Murder Creek flows over Akron Falls in Akron Falls Park.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 4: Jan. 4, 2019 - The statue representing Commerce atop Old Erie County Hall is juxtaposed with the statue of Lady Liberty atop the Liberty Building.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 3: Jan. 3. 2019 - Reflections of trees on Hoyt Lake behind the Buffalo History Museum.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 2 - Jan. 2, 2019 - Niagara Street leading toward downtown Buffalo is bursting with color as night falls on the city.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 1: Jan. 1, 2019 - Happy New Year! Fireworks light up the sky just after midnight in downtown, Buffalo.
Western New York is a beautiful place – and each day, Buffalo News photographers will bring you a photo to prove it. Our challenge is to look at things differently, to remind us all to slow down and enjoy our surroundings. Check back each morning to see our favorite image for the day. View the images in full screen for the most impact. – Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
