Former Bills guard Richie Incognito returns to Raiders

Former Buffalo Bills All-Pro guard Richie Incognito has rejoined the Oakland Raiders following the completion of his two-game suspension.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Raiders will given a roster exemption but would need to make a move to activate him later this week. Incognito is expected to make his Raiders debut Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. That would be his first game since his final appearance for the Bills in 2017.

“That’s a big plus for us,” coach Jon Gruden told reporters. "To have Richie back gives us a jolt."

According to reports, Incognito declined to talk to reporters Monday but planned to address the media later in the week.

Incognito was suspended for violating the league's personal conduct policy. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after being arrested for an April incident at an Arizona funeral home following his father's death.