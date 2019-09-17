Joe Smith took part in Tuesday morning’s blessing of the grapes in Chautauqua County primarily from gratitude, though he did bring along one prayer for the season.

Smith and his wife, Sue Mleczko Smith, are Sheridan grape growers who showed up at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Silver Creek with a wooden box packed with Niagara and Concord grapes. They placed it on a table crowded with similar offerings not far from the altar, then settled in for Mass.

There is plenty to be thankful about, Smith explained. He described these late September days as “intoxicating” for grape farmers, beautiful mornings when the warm sun burns away the chill from dawn, when the scent of grapes hangs over the farm like rich perfume as Smith rolls from bed to tend 44 acres of vineyards.

"This is the pinnacle," he said, the moment he dreams about in January and February, when he joins hundreds of grape farmers along the Lake Erie shoreline – primarily in Chautauqua County and on the other side of the Pennsylvania line – in doing what needs to be done in their vineyards despite snowy and bitter Great Lakes winds.

The payback, Smith said, is the autumn morning when crews bring a harvester to the farm, and he rides along as the great machine starts gathering the grapes. “There’s just this overwhelming feeling as you see what you worked on all year long, and then you see all those grapes going to the processor,” Smith said.

Beyond all else, he emphasized he is thankful for his wife. He and Sue met in Dunkirk when they were teenagers, and she soon dedicated her life to their family and the farm. Sue Smith works second shift as a custodian at SUNY Fredonia, then comes home to do whatever is needed in the vineyards, including driving a tractor from time to time.'

Sue tried to brush it off as her husband spoke of her selflessness, but he said, “She’s one of the best people you’ll ever know.”

They had a specific prayer to go with the blessing, one shared by the other growers in the church: They asked for a touch of divine intercession in protecting a grape harvest running roughly a week behind.

Jennifer Russo of the Cornell Cooperative Extension and Lake Erie Regional Grape Program, based in nearby Portland, described the optimal outcome this way:

“What would really help us this season,” she said of the grapes along the lake, “is if it stayed warm and sunny and gave us a week of extra sunshine to ripen their berries and bring up our sugar standards for commercial production.”

Better yet, if all of that could be joined by a late frost, she said the grape farmers “will be sitting pretty.”

The challenge, Russo said, is that the cold, wet conditions of the spring caused the bloom on the grapes to run about six days late, meaning this could be a fine crop – if the sun stays out and there is not a lot of rain.

In other words, the growers are feeling a ripple of worry, and about 20 or so on Tuesday were taking no chances. Sure, they were happy to see old friends at Mount Carmel, but they also were glad for the second annual blessing of the grapes.

“We can use all the blessings we can get to get this harvest in,” said Linda Borrello, there with her husband, Tony, who still farms about 20 acres of grapes in Silver Creek. The couple said anyone who has been in the business a long time never forgets seasons when everything went wrong, such as the infamous autumn of 1992.

“That was the year we didn’t pick,” Linda said, recalling a gray and dismal fall “when the grapes were just hanging there, and it was so sad.”

She hoped for the best from Tuesday's blessing, started a year ago by Rich Erdle, 65, now retired from the National Grape Cooperative, owner of Welch's grape juice. Erdle, who farms about 70 acres of grapes in Silver Creek, was inspired by famous ceremonies at La Chapelle Notre-Dame-aux-Raisins, a chapel in the wine-producing Beaujolais region of France, and his goal is twofold.

Erdle speaks of the extraordinary nature of what he describes as a natural "bowl," an area of not quite five miles in width, tucked between Lake Erie and a ridge through much of Chautauqua County, that creates a beautiful and unique setting for growing grapes. He wanted to reaffirm that sense of place and identity among regional growers, and he also shared the feeling of the Smiths about simply being here.

"This is gratitude," Erdle said.

He works with the Rev. Dan Fiebelkorn, Mount Carmel's pastor, to hold the blessing and Mass a few days before the annual Festival of Grapes in Silver Creek. "It's so much a part of the people here," Fiebelkorn said of grape farming, while Erdle hopes word of the blessing will spread by word of mouth, eventually attracting growers from throughout the region.

This year’s Mass was said in memory of Bill Sek, son of longtime Silver Creek grower Dan Sek. For 35 years, until Dan retired from the Nestle Purina plant in Dunkirk, he worked in the factory and then went home to run the farm. Like everyone else, he hopes mild weather will compensate for the late bloom, so the blessing would have mattered to him in any season.

Yet he was moved to learn the Mass would honor his son, who died last year in an Indiana automobile accident.

“Not a day goes by when you don’t think about it,” Dan said.

The simplicity of the blessing left many growers thinking of the old days in their industry. Only a tiny portion of picking is now done by hand, Erdle said, and that involves grapes used by small wineries. The change most of them witnessed within their lifetimes was explained in succinct fashion by Dan Sprague, who put a new $350,000 harvester to work Tuesday picking Elvira grapes at his Silver Creek farm.

A half-century ago, when much of the work was done by hand, a skilled employee might pick a ton of grapes in an eight-hour day, Sprague said. His new harvester does the same in about three minutes.

For all those reasons, Judy Nocek-Genung – who now rents out most of the vineyards on her Irving property – left the church Tuesday thinking about her childhood. Her father would go out to tend their dairy farm, while Nocek-Genung would join her mother and grandmother in picking grapes by hand.

Sixty years later, retired now from a career as a mental health nurse, she brought a container of grapes to Mount Carmel. While she has stepped away from many duties on the farm, her home is only a few steps from the vineyards, and there is still a morning, every September, when the scent of grapes – swollen on the vine – overwhelms the house.

"You never really get away from it," she said, which to her remains a blessing.

