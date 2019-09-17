FENNER, Calvin B.

FENNER - Calvin B. Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 15, 2019. Loving son of the late Frederick and Charlotte (nee Pike) Fenner; dear brother of Sally, June (Jack), James (Brenda), Judith (Ron), Paul (Mary), Sandford (Valerie), Carol (Tom), Ann (Charles), Thomas (Sharon), Sue (Mike), Daniel (Marianne), and the late Fred "Skip" and Patricia (Bill); beloved friend of Michelle; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Delevan Cemetery on Friday at 11 AM. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com