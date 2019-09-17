Elia named senior fellow at educational consulting company

We now know where MaryEllen Elia ended up after leaving as state education commissioner last month.

Elia will serve as a senior fellow at the International Center for Leadership in Education, an educational consulting company based in Rexford in Saratoga County. The company made the announcement this week.

Elia stepped down at the end of August after four years as commissioner, but at the time declined to name her new employer other than to say it was a national firm that specialized in helping with school turnaround.

The company researches and disseminates best practices for improving districtwide achievement and is a division of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, a publisher of textbooks and producer of other educational material.

Her executive deputy commissioner, Beth Berlin, was named acting state education commissioner until a permanent replacement is found.