Editorial: Blueprint for changing the Skyway

There has been a sense of urgency this year from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo about coming up with a plan to tear down or repurpose the Buffalo Skyway.

In May he announced a design competition for the Skyway corridor, with a $100,000 first prize. On Tuesday the contest jurors reached a verdict, awarding the top prize to a concept called the “City of Lights,” which would remove parts of the Skyway, while turning another part into an elevated “SkyPark.” It's an intriguing plan.

Cuomo came to Buffalo on Tuesday to preside over the contest’s completion, which is an essential first step in the effort to reclaim the land around the looming structure for downtown development – on 12 acres now off limits.

It will be years before the project becomes reality, but Cuomo says Western New Yorkers can rest assured it will happen. The governor said the state will put up $10 million for an environmental impact statement, which includes a traffic study. He wants the study started soon.

The project could end up costing some $600 million, the governor said, of which the state would provide about 20% and the federal government the rest. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, is determined to secure the federal money.

As the governor pointed out, this is a multimillion-dollar infrastructure project that will be remembered not for what was built, but for what was taken away.

The Skyway was conceived in the early 1950s, to meet the needs of manufacturing when that was the dominant economic sector in Western New York.

Howard Zemsky, chairman of Empire State Development and the “Aim for the Sky” selection committee, pointed out that with the Skyway, “a decision that was made 65 years ago impacts us today, and what we decide now will affect Buffalo for the next 65 to 100 years.”

It only seems like it’s been half a century since people have been calling for the structure to come down. Higgins is a leader of the anti-Skyway brigade; State Sen. Tim Kennedy and Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns are also on the team.

Change is not always popular in these parts. The Skyway has admirers of its architecture and innovative (for its time) design. Cuomo, in a meeting with Buffalo News editors and reporters on Tuesday, said the pro-Skyway crowd consists of “disciples of the old Buffalo,” where big public works projects “seem like mission impossible.”

“Disciples of the new Buffalo,” Cuomo said, “are enlightened optimists and educated by experience and by reality. Is it going to be hard to take it down? Yes, but great accomplishments are never easy.”

More than 100 proposals were submitted after Cuomo announced the contest on May 13. Now that a winning design is in hand, there will be meetings with various stakeholder groups and public forums for a final plan to be hashed out.

It will be a long process, which Cuomo well knows. But we welcome his sense of urgency for getting started.

In 2014, the Congress for New Urbanism named the bridge one of the nation’s 10 “Freeways Without Futures.” With all the progress we’ve seen at Canalside, the Outer Harbor, Seneca One tower and plans for the north and south Aud blocks, we know that Buffalo has a bright future that does not include the Skyway as we know it.