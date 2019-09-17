Editorial: Alarm bell at the nursing home

New York needs to rethink its mandated reporter laws. The law, as it exists, applies to certain professionals who suspect child abuse but, as a recent sexual assault practically screams, it also should cover another type of helpless New Yorker: the frail elderly.

Workers at the Gowanda Rehabilitation and Nursing Center waited more than six hours before reporting to police the sexual assault of an 88-year-old female resident by a 73-year-old male resident, both of whom suffer from dementia. In addition, workers did not secure articles of the women’s clothing or bedsheets as possible evidence.

It should have been obvious enough. Around 4:30 a.m. on May 29, a certified nursing assistant heard the woman saying, “No, no,” and found the man in her bed and on top of her. His pants were down and the woman’s gown was over her head. Her underwear was partially off.

A nursing supervisor told a state investigator that she examined the woman and found no sign of sexual assault. Yet a physician assistant who examined the woman shortly before 10 a.m. – that’s 5 1/2 hours later – determined she had, in fact, been the victim of a sexual assault. At 10:11, the nursing home called an ambulance to take her to the hospital for an assessment but still didn’t notify police for another 25 minutes, according to a police report.

A mandated reporter requirement would have made clear the nursing home’s responsibility. Under that law, a range of professionals, including doctors, teachers, social workers and psychologists, are obligated to report even suspected child abuse or maltreatment. The report goes to a state office established for the purpose. The standard for reporting is “reasonable cause,” which includes “rational observations, professional training and experience.”

Reasonable cause, we suspect, would include a man with his pants down on top of a nearly naked woman who is protesting. But forget the law. Common sense ought to be enough.

The alleged assault, itself – as well as any possible criminal charges – is complicated by the residents’ dementia. There is room for sorrow on all aspects of this event. But the mental condition of residents is also an issue for which nursing homes have to account.

The man who was found on the woman had been in her room for 37 minutes before she cried out around 4:30 a.m. That’s an invitation to trouble.

Clearly, nursing homes cannot and should not prevent all socializing by residents suffering from dementia. But some better system of oversight is needed among residents whose judgment may be compromised by mental deterioration. Two dementia residents died in another Western New York nursing home in recent years, one killed by another resident with dementia while the other fell from a third-floor window while trying to escape.

The Gowanda nursing home is now being sued by the daughter of the woman who was attacked. It’s an alarm bell for nursing homes, health regulators and the State Legislature to review policies and laws as they relate to elderly people who cannot care for themselves.