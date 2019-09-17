DOLHON, John S.

DOLHON - John S. September 15, 2019 , after a long illness. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Gawel) Dolhon and the late Doris (nee McHenry) Dolhon; devoted father of Steven R. and Alex P. Dolhon; loving grandfather of Keely Dolhon; loving son of the late Steve and Alberta Dolhon; dear son-in-law of John Gawel; brother-in-law of Ronald (Eileen) Gawel and Diane Castranova; also survived by one niece and nephew and numerous cousins.The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church (500 Parker Ave., Buffalo, NY 14216) Friday at 9:30 AM . Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to Intensive Care at Erie County Medical Center or the S.P.C.A. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com