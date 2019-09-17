Cuomo weighs in on Malone, license plates, Tesla and more

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo may have sidestepped some questions during his Tuesday visit to Buffalo – like whether Bishop Richard J. Malone should resign, whether the Buffalo Bills need a new stadium or whether the new Tesla plant fueled by his Buffalo Billion program will survive.

But he did not shy away from the economic development benefits he said Western New York will accrue from new plans for the Skyway and other programs during a meeting with The Buffalo News editorial board. While taking a wait-and-see approach to some of the area’s hot topics, he nevertheless expressed all sorts of opinions.

They include:

• Malone’s future: Cuomo did not join in the calls for Malone to resign, but he said the bishop should consider if he’s lost the support of Western New York Catholics.

“He would have to determine if he has lost the faith of his congregation. Because that’s relevant. To lead you need the trust of your congregation. And that is a very real factor,” he said.

Referring to a News poll in which 86% of Catholics said Malone should resign, the governor said: “You guys had a poll that among Catholics that I think called for his resignation. That I think is a relevant factor.”

Cuomo also talked about one other issue involving the Catholic Church, his signing into law the Child Victims Act earlier this year, which opened a one-year window for childhood sexual abuse victims to sue abusers and their employers for incidents that previously were time-barred.

More than 130 Child Victims Act lawsuits have been filed against the Buffalo Diocese since Aug. 14.

“That I think was a good law, as the results have shown,” Cuomo said. “It’s problematic to the church. But it’s called justice, you know.”

[Related: Despite what bishop says, most area Catholics want him to resign, poll finds]

• New license plates: Even though a new poll shows New Yorkers oppose the state’s plan for new license plates and their $25 fee, Cuomo rejected any notion of a “cash grab” behind the effort as a “cheap political shot.”

Instead, he continued to maintain new plates are needed because so many are worn out and unreadable by new electronic toll systems on the Thruway and several toll bridges. And he said opponents are exploiting a genuine need for political purposes, especially since legislation has enabled a $25 fee since 2009.

“Where have you been for the past 10 years?” he asked. “If you’re a Republican, you were in the Senate majority. Why have you not lowered it?

“Now all of a sudden you’re outraged,” he added. “How phony.”

A new Siena College poll of 798 registered voters found that by 60% to 31%, New Yorkers oppose the recently announced requirement. An even larger majority, 75% to 23%, think the $25 replacement fee is unfair.

[Related: Majority of New Yorkers dislike $25 license plate fee, poll finds]

• Thruway dispute: Even as the Thruway Authority offered in recent days to fix a dilapidated section of I-90 on Seneca territory in Irving, Cuomo insisted the nation honor its contractual obligations to the state.

The governor said the Seneca’s continued demand that Albany address a host of outstanding issues – including revenue-sharing from the tribe’s casinos – remains a complication. He said the state has repeatedly sought the needed Seneca permission to fix the deep ruts and bumps over a 3-mile stretch through the Cattaraugus Territory, but maintained the nation takes an unacceptable position by refusing to pay the $255 million an arbitrator said it owes in casino revenues. He said he and the state view them as separate issues, but the Senecas continue to link them all together.

“I’m not against the Senecas at all,” he said. “Just live up to the agreement and live up to the arbitration. Let us go on the land to fix the Thruway.”

[Related: State to Senecas: We're ready to fix the Thruway]

• Tesla: Cuomo doubled down on his support for Tesla’s state-subsidized South Buffalo solar panel factory, insisting he was not “disappointed” by reports that the firm’s solar business is struggling.

The RiverBend factory was built with $750 million of state subsidies as part of Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion stimulus program. Under the terms of Tesla’s agreement with the state, the company was to create 1,460 jobs in Buffalo by April 2020 or face a $41.2 million penalty.

The plant currently employs almost 800 people in Buffalo, according to state officials, which means it will have to hire 660 more in the next seven months.

“We will find out [if Tesla met its job targets] next year. We know what the contract says,” he said. “We know what the obligation says. We know the precaution that was built in. We have damages.”

At present, Cuomo added, Tesla is ahead of its state-mandated hiring target, which called for 500 jobs by April 2019, including employees at Panasonic, its partner at the solar panel factory.

[Related: Elon Musk says Tesla hopes to ramp up solar roof production in Buffalo]

• GM strike: Cuomo offered his support for striking United Auto Workers at General Motors plants in Lockport and Tonawanda, in its second day on Tuesday.

“I think General Motors – all these corporations – are dealing with the reality that you have an empowered workforce, after what I believe has been a lot of years where the workers were taken for granted. That’s why we raised the minimum wage,” he said.

“So I’m pro-union, I’m pro-UAW in that situation, and I think you will see a settlement,” he added. “And I think this strike probably just highlighted an important issue.”

[Related: UAW strike at GM: What it means for WNY]

News staff reporters Mike McAndrew and Matt Glynn contributed to this report.