Cuomo to the Seneca Nation: ' Just live up to the (casino) agreement'

Even as the Thruway Authority offered in recent days to fix a dilapidated section of the Thruway on Seneca territory in Irving, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday continued to insist the nation must honor its contractual obligations to the state.

Meeting with editors and reporters of The Buffalo News, Cuomo said the Senecas' continued demand that Albany address a host of outstanding issues — including revenue sharing from the tribe’s casinos — remains a complication. He said the state has repeatedly sought the needed Seneca permission to fix the deep ruts and bumps over a 3-mile stretch through the Cattaraugus Territory, but he maintains the nation takes an unacceptable position by refusing to pay the $255 million an arbitrator said it owes in casino revenues.

He said he and the state view them as separate issues, but the Senecas continue to link them all together.

“I have no authority to fix the Thruway without their permission,” he added. “ 'We don’t want to pay the casino money’ — that’s what they’re saying.

“I’m not against the Senecas at all,” he said. “Just live up to the agreement and live up to the arbitration. Let us go on the land to fix the Thruway.”

The governor also took on Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, who had suggested the U.S. Department of Justice launch an investigation into whether Cuomo’s administration was deliberately neglecting the crumbling section to pressure the tribe. He said Reed’s call reflects the Trump administration’s view of the Justice Department as a political entity.

“Shouldn’t you have a modicum of fact-based reality? Just a modicum?” he asked. “What does the federal government have to do with the New York State Thruway?”

Reed maintains that Cuomo has tacitly admitted that exacting political revenge is the motivation behind not repairing the stretch between Exits 57A and 58.