Cuomo supports striking GM workers

Members of the UAW Local 774 walk the picket line in front of the GM plant in Tonawanda on Monday. (Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)
Gov. Andrew Cuomo offered his support for striking United Auto Workers members at General Motors.

"I hope it ends soon," he said. "I suspect it will."

The GM strike, which was in its second day on Tuesday, is impacting plants in the Town of Tonawanda and Lockport.

"I think General Motors – all these corporations – are dealing with the reality that you have an empowered workforce, after what I believe has been a lot of years where the workers were taken for granted. That's why we raised the minimum wage," Cuomo said during a meeting with reporters and editors from The Buffalo News.

"And there is a recalibration in society that says, we have the highest income inequality we've ever had, the cost of living has increased, and workers deserve a fair rate," Cuomo said. "So I'm pro-union, I'm pro-UAW in that situation, and I think you will see a settlement. And I think this strike probably just highlighted an important issue."

