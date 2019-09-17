City of Tonawanda poised to sell first piece of Spaulding site

In the first sign of progress in decades at the former Spaulding Fibre manufacturing site, the City of Tonawanda has found a prospective buyer for a portion of the property.

The Tonawanda Common Council at Tuesday night's meeting granted Mayor Rick Davis permission to sign an agreement to sell 14.6 acres of the now-vacant Spaulding Commerce Center. The city is poised to receive $438,000 at the $30,000-per-acre listed price for the 42-acre Spaulding site.

The resolution does not identify the company interested in buying the property, detail the proposed use nor specify how many people would work there. Davis said he's prohibited by a nondisclosure agreement from saying more.

The city will have to disclose more of those details as the sale comes back to the council for final authorization and as the company's plans for the site go to the city Planning Board for approval. Davis said that should happen by the end of the year.

The Spaulding Fibre manufacturing site, which opened in 1912, was the city's largest taxpayer for decades. It once had 1,500 workers, and its 250-foot smokestack dominated the skyline. But the plant at 310 Wheeler St. closed in 1992.

State, county and city governments paid most of the $20 million cost to clean up the shuttered site over eight years, finishing in 2012.

Pyramid Brokerage Co., Buffalo Niagara Partnership and the Erie County Industrial Development Agency all have marketed the site, but the city hasn't closed a deal with any of the 75 or so companies shown the main Spaulding property.

Davis said most of those businesses have opted to buy and renovate existing structures because it's cheaper than building from scratch. The only redevelopment came in 2015, when Simmers Crane Design & Services opened a 20,000-square-foot facility at 365 Wheeler St., on what was the parking lot for the Spaulding operation.

The city, desperate for redevelopment and the boost to its tax base that would come with it, has reduced the price of the property from $40,000 to $30,000 per acre.

"There has been very strong interest since the price has been lowered on the property," Davis said.

The prospective buyer also would have the right of first refusal to buy another 5.4 acres, bringing its total to 20 acres.

It's not clear what the buyer would do with the site, but it's marketed as a business and industrial park. Housing is not allowed but it could be offered as part of a mixed-use redevelopment.