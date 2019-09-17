This is what I’m thinking:

If the Buffalo Bills keep winning, you would think CBS would assign some of its higher-profile announcing teams to work some of their bigger games.

It isn’t happening this Sunday, with CBS sending one of its lower-tier announcing teams to the game against Cincinnati. Tom McCarthy will be on play-by-play and Jay Feely is the analyst. The announcers for the game were assigned before the season.

CBS’ second announcing team, play-by-play man Ian Eagle and analyst Dan Fouts, have been assigned the Bills’ Sept. 29 home date against the New England Patriots in what the network hopes will be a battle of 3-0 teams.

The Patriots are an obvious draw for CBS so it is difficult to know if the Bills strong start led to Eagle and Fouts’ assignment. But the strong start sure didn’t hurt.

CBS' No. 1 announcing team, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, have been assigned the Minnesota at Chicago game that normally would be carried by Fox. It is a 4:25 p.m. national game on a CBS doubleheader weekend, which is why the No. 1 team is assigned to it.

By the way, Eagle’s 22-year-old son, Noah, who graduated from Syracuse University in May, has been named the radio voice of the Los Angeles Clippers. Ian Eagle also is a Syracuse graduate.

The Bills’ 36.4 “wow” rating for their 28-14 victory over the New York Giants made WIVB-TV, the second highest-rated CBS affiliate on Sunday for NFL games. The only city with a higher-rated CBS affiliate was Kansas City with a 39.6 rating for the Chiefs win over Oakland. The Boston affiliate was third with a 33.0 rating for its win over the Miami Dolphins.

The Democratic presidential debate carried by WKBW-TV, the local ABC affiliate, wasn’t exactly must-see TV in Western New York last week; it had a 5.8 rating. However, at least it won the night locally among prime-time network programs.

The debate viewership might have been hurt here because it was on the same time as Tampa Bay’s 20-14 win over Carolina on a Thursday Night Football game carried on cable’s NFL Network. I don’t have a local rating for that game.

The first night of Ken Burns’ 16-hour documentary “Country Music” Sunday had a decent 3.7 rating on WNED-TV, the local PBS affiliate. My favorite moments of opening night came whenever Marty Stuart showed up and provided terrific quotes. I also love the voice of narrator Peter Coyote, who is better known as an actor from such films as "E.T." and "Erin Brockovich."

The rating Sunday beat or tied everything on WIVB and WKBW, except for "60 Minutes." WGRZ-TV dominated the night with its coverage of NBC's "Sunday Night Football."

Inquiring minds want to know: What is Entertainment One, which reportedly signed a deal with Buffalo’s singing cops, Moe Badger and Michael Norwood, for a sitcom based on them?

Entertainment One is based in Toronto.

According to its LinkedIn profile, Entertainment One “is a global independent studio that specializes in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content.”

That suggests if it develops and produces the singing cops’ sitcom, it would have to find a network or streaming service in the United States and Canada to carry it.

