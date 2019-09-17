Bandits draft Michigan star Brent Noseworthy in first round

Brent Noseworthy, the leading scorer in University of Michigan lacrosse history, was the Buffalo Bandits’ first-round pick in Tuesday night’s National Lacrosse League Draft in Philadelphia.

Holden Garlent, a junior at Canisius College, was the fourth overall player selected. A defensive standout for the Griffs, the St. Catharines, Ont., native went to the Saskatchewan.

The first two overall selections went to the New York Riptide and the new Rochester Knighthawks, the league’s expansion franchises.

New York selected Tyson Gibson, a forward from Robert Morris. Rochester took Ryland Rees, a transition player from Stony Brook University.

Buffalo’s second-round pick was Nathaniel Kozevnikov, a forward from Langley, British Columbia, who played five games as a freshman at Robert Morris in 2017, and scored one goal.

The pick after Kozevnikov was Clay Scanlan, a 2019 Gowanda High School graduate, who played for the Six Nations Arrows in the Ontario Junior League last summer and scored seven goals among 35 points in 19 games. Scanlan was selected by Halifax.

Noseworthy was the 12th pick in the first round. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder was team captain and midfielder for the Wolverines. A Burlington, Ont., native, he scored 18 goals and had 22 points for Michigan despite starting only eight of the team’s 13 games because of injury.

As a junior, he set Michigan single-season records with 41 goals and 48 points. The first career 100-point goal scorer in Wolverines history, Noseworthy finished his career with 102 goals and 119 points in 45 games.

Noseworthy graduated from Corpus Christi High in Ontario before finishing at Avon Old Farms School in Connecticut, where he also swam.

Garlent was a first-team All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference selection at Canisius in 2018 and 2019. Last spring, he started all 16 games and led the Griffs with a school-record 26 caused turnovers and was second with 35 ground balls. He had four goals and three assists.

As a freshman, he started all 15 games for the Golden Griffins.

Gibson, the No. 1 pick, was the Northeast Conference Men’s Lacrosse Player of the Year last spring. Robert Morris’ all-time assist leader, Gibson led the conference with 32 assists to go with 25 goals. The Maple, Ont., native attended St. Michael’s in Toronto.

The Bandits’ third-round pick was Ryder Garnsey of Wolfeboro, N.H. He played three seasons at Notre Dame but only two games last spring because of eligibility. Both games were in the NCAA tournament, in which he had seven goals and three assists. In 2018, he led the Irish with 29 goals and 43 points.

In the fourth round, Buffalo selected defenders Taylor Kauffeldt from Bishop’s, Ont., and Tyler Halls from Orangeville, Ont. The Bandits’ final pick was a 6-4, 308-pound goalie, Joel Watson from the Whitby Warriors of the Ontario Junior A League.