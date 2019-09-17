Body found in lake may be linked to sighting in Lower Niagara River

Canadian authorities are trying to identify the body of a man found Friday in Lake Ontario, about 2/3 of a mile from the shore near the Town of Oakville, between Hamilton and Toronto.

The body may be linked to a Sept. 4 incident in which a man in distress was seen in the Lower Niagara River near the whirlpool, the Halton Regional Police Service said. The man, who was spotted by a fisherman in the gorge, was wearing a keyhole-style personal flotation device. The man in the water had not been located, police said.

The man found last week in the lake was wearing a red, keyhole-style personal flotation device. He was described as white, between 20 and 40 years old, 5-feet, 10-inches tall and about 160 pounds with dark hair.

Police ask anyone with information to call (905) 825-4747, Ext. 2216.