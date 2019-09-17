Area Bowling Scores (Sept. 18)

AIRPORT: Quality Bindery — Tom Michalewski 280-711, Bill Swiat 266-695, Joe Insera 688, Paul Viapiano 287-685, Mike Brenda 258-680. Jim Reese’s Pro Shop — Nic Schreiber 258-717, Tom Downing 692, Steve Lentsch 691, Ken Michaels 676, Mike Marchese 675.
ABBOTT: Cagney’s C2 — Rick Genesse 276-255-720, Jeff Wells 692, Phil Gable 256-688, Greg Kowalik 256-675, Terry Fickel 259.
BROADWAY: CPD — John Lubecki 264. Monday Night Out — Curtis Foss 700, Steve Wood 687, Ken Spruch 680.
CLASSIC: Smith/Magaris Memorial — Joe Montante Jr. 279-753, Ken Hebler 716, Chris Rathbun 272-715, Barry Clark 269-715, Tony Kirbis 693.
SPARE TIME: Best Approach Classic —John Pieri 703, Bob Enright 300-689, Jack Enright 258-688, Will Stevens 279-682, Paul Bauer 267-681.
THE EDGE: Monday Bowling — Mark Graziano 267-703, Kevin Bartosz 253.
TRANSIT: Buffalo Insurance Men — Ryan Kress 278-750, Tim McCluskey 275-704, Dave Koteras 264-700, Todd Kramer 258. Schoolmasters — Jerry Carrol 279-713, David Kerchensky 253-712, Dave Fischer 266-700.
