3 can't-miss shows: Rayland Baxter, Man Man and Com Truise

Rayland Baxter, 5 p.m. Sept. 21, Knox Farm State Park (230 Knox Road, East Aurora).

Heart-on-his-sleeve singer-songwriter Rayland Baxter is one of the must-catch acts set to hit the stage during the sophomore installment of the Borderland Music + Art Festival.

The hard-touring, Tennessee-born musician is once again on the road as he continues to support his 2018 effort "Wide Awake." Written during a three-month period of self-inflicted isolation in (of all places) a Kentucky rubber band factory, the new record finds his easy-going, soul-tinged Americana now laced with British Invasion melodies and arrangements.

Earlier this year, he shared the unexpected EP "good mmornin," a touching, seven-track tribute to the late Mac Miller. All proceeds from the genre-transcending collection of covers will go to the MusiCares’ Mac Miller Legacy Fund. The Pittsburgh emcee tragically died from an accidental drug overdose in September 2018.

Baxter's Borderland appearance will be a part rather-loaded lineup on Sept. 21 that will also include performances from the spirited Catskills folk outfit the Felice Brothers, local alt-country act Leroy Townes Band and acclaimed roots trio the Wood Brothers. On Sept. 22, catch rising country-rock starlet Mikaela Davis, soul legend Mavis Staples and driving alt-country artist. The full weekend schedule can be found here.

Man Man, 7 p.m. Sept. 25, Tralf Music Hall (622 Main St.), $17.

Philadelphia art-rock project Man Man will be returning to the Theatre District after a five-year absence.

Led by its growly frontman Honus Honus, the messy experimental outfit (think Dr. Dog meets Frank Zappa) has been meticulously smoothing out its bizarre edges and trading manic yelps for melodic grooves, since emerging in 2004. The band's most recent effort, 2013's "On Oni Pond," may be the group's most straightforward and tasteful effort to date.

Man Man recently included a pair of new tracks for the fourth volume of Sub Pop Records Singles Club series in August.

Wailing two-piece GRLwood will be opening the evening. The Kentucky scream-pop act's debut effort "Daddy" dropped back in the summer of 2018.

Com Truise, 7 p.m. Sept. 25, Rec Room (79 W Chippewa), $20.

Los Angeles electronic produce Com Truise will be returning to downtown Buffalo.

The synthwave act's latest local visit will be in support of its 2019 release "Persuasion System," shared in May via Ghostly International. The glassy, nine-track mini-album is soaked in 1980s nostalgia with analog synth sounds, New Order-esque bass lines and starry melodies.

"Persuasion System" is the first new collection of music from the artist (born Seth Haley) since completing his seven-year musical project, "The Com Truise" saga, with 2017's "Iteration." The narratively connected records, which began with the 2010 EP "Cyanide Sisters," is a sprawling story that follows an astronaut's attempts to escape the oppressed planet Wave 1.

Also set to perform at the Rec Room will be eclectic IDM artist Photay and New York City-based singer/producer Beshken.