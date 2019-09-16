ZIELINSKI, Diane C. (Lehman)

September 14, 2019, age 70, wife of the late Edward J., Jr.; dear mother of Lisa (Roque) Aquilar, Angela (William Miller) Zielinski and the late Bonnie (Eduardo) Wong; cherished grammy of Nicholas, Alexandra, Lennon, Leila, Victoria and Pierce; daughter of the late Victoria and Joseph Lehman. Visitation Wednesday 4-7 PM at the Pacer Funeral Home, Inc., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, French Rd., Depew, Thursday 10 AM (please assemble at church). Diane loved camping at Rainbow Lake with family and friends. Condolences at www.pacerfuneralhome.com