Of Hamburg, entered into rest September 15, 2019, beloved husband of Gladys M. (nee Wallace) Wirfel; devoted father of David (Lynda Marlowe) Wirfel, Donald (Mary Ellen) Wirfel and Brenda (Robert) Fischer; cherished Papa of Colby, Mary Kate, Jacob, Carson, Emma, Daniel and Isabelle; loving son of the late Clement and Gladys Wirfel; dear brother of Doris, Linda, Russell and the late Thomas and Harold. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 6895 Boston Cross Rd., Boston, NY, on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Mr.l Wirfel was an Army veteran of the Korean War. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com