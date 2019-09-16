WIGGLE, Philip L. CPA

WIGGLE - Philip L. CPA Of Amherst, September 14, 2019. Dear brother of Glenn E. (Rosalie) Wiggle; loving uncle of Glenn C. (Marcy) Wiggle, great-uncle of Lily, Emma and Charles Wiggle; son of the late Charles and Nora (Holmes) Wiggle. Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at UB Newman Center Chapel 495 Skinnersville Rd., off Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, Friday at 10 AM. Please meet at chapel. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME Kenmore, NY. Memorial contributions to Brothers of Mercy Nursing Home and Rehab 10570 Bergtold Rd., Clarence, NY 14031 are preferred. Condolences may be shared at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com