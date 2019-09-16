Watch: Tapestry's Massai Graham shatters backboard at elite camp

Massai Graham added to his collection of highlight reel plays when he shattered the backboard with a dunk during an Elite 75 camp in Connecticut for top freshmen and sophomores.
Graham played last season for Bishop Timon but has transferred to Tapestry Charter and has made waves on the Adidas circuit with Buffalo-based Team NEBC Basketball.
Watch the video below:
NO NEED TO WAIT @Massai_Graham SHUT DOWN the #E75 Camp in Connecticut. #Useeit👀 #SCTop10 @espn @AdamFinkelstein @NERRHoops @usatodayhss @UpstateScout @adidasHoops @iesouth @adidas @usabasketball @TeamUSA @justinc43795477 @ClaudineWgrz @WGRZHSSports @DukeMBB @IndianaMBB @KUHoops pic.twitter.com/JUBD6Ofd28
— Nebc Basketball (@nebc_basketball) September 15, 2019
Story topics: Bishop Timon-St. Jude/ dunks/ Massai Graham/ Tapestry Charter
