Vote for the Prep Talk Girls Athlete of the Week (Sept. 16)

We are asking readers to help choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial.

Here are this week's candidates:

• Gabby Gambino, St. Mary’s, soccer — Sophomore scored tying goal in final minute of regulation and golden goal in the 84th minute of 3-2 comeback win over Nardin that kept Lancers unbeaten.

• Maggie Kelkenberg, Clarence, field hockey — Scored seven goals in three wins for 4-0 Red Devils.

• Megan McLaughlin, East Aurora, cross country — Freshman won varsity A race at Knox Farm State Park with a time of 18 minutes, 44.69 seconds on the 5K course.

• Anna Miller, Williamsville East, soccer — Made 23 saves in pair of 1-0 shutouts against defending sectional champion Hamburg and Section V foe Victor.

• Shannon O’Hara, Springville, diving — Broke eight-year-old pool record at Maryvale with six-dive score of 188.25. Set personal record earlier this season with a 231.

