Vote for the Prep Talk Boys Athlete of the Week (Sept. 16)

We are asking readers to help choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week.

You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.

Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.

To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.

Here are this week's candidates:

• Jon Czajka, Frontier, soccer — Leading scorer in ECIC I set school record with six goals in 8-2 win over Jamestown and followed up with a hat trick in 4-3 loss to Williamsville North.

• Eric Geisler, Canisius, volleyball — Totaled 23 kills in pair of three-game victories over St. Joe’s and St. Francis.

• Evan Hilbert, St. Joe’s, cross country — Won the Varsity A race at Knox Farm State Park with a time of 15 minutes, 58.7 seconds on the 5K course.

• Devare Mathis, West Seneca East, football — Rushed for 163 yards scored 30 points (four touchdown runs, three 2-point conversions) in 31-30 victory over Sweet Home.

• Maurice Vaughn, WNY Maritime/Health Sciences, football — Rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown and made eight tackles in 20-6 win at Dunkirk, helping second-year charter school program improve to 2-0.

Note: Due to high volume of votes, real-time results might not display accurately.