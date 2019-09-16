Share this article

print logo

Tonawanda, Huntley owner put legal fight on hold as sale nears

The Town of Tonawanda and NRG Energy are dialing back their legal fight over the former Huntley Station as both sides seek a sale of the plant. (John Hickey/News file photo)
Published |Updated

The Town of Tonawanda is backing down from its legal effort to take over the former Huntley Generating Station to give the owner time to complete a sale of the property.

The Town Board in June had voted to start eminent domain proceedings, a move that followed two public hearings and drew the ire of Huntley owner NRG Energy.

Huntley closed in 2016 but NRG still provides untreated water to local industrial customers. Tonawanda officials want to ensure continued access to this water by taking over most of the Huntley site.

But now Supervisor Joseph Emminger said the town and NRG have mutually agreed to put the legal proceedings on hold.

Emminger had disclosed in April that NRG had found a potential buyer, and the town doesn't want to stand in their way. NRG has declined extensive comment on the sale, but NRG spokesman David Knox confirmed recently a potential buyer has signed a letter of intent to purchase the station.

Tonawanda begins legal fight to take over former Huntley station

Stephen T. Watson – Stephen T. Watson reports on development, government, crime and school districts throughout the Northtowns, including the towns of Grand Island, Tonawanda, Amherst and Clarence. A native of the Town of Tonawanda, he worked at the Post-Standard newspaper in Syracuse before starting at The Buffalo News in 2001.

There are no comments - be the first to comment