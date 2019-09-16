Tonawanda, Huntley owner put legal fight on hold as sale nears

The Town of Tonawanda is backing down from its legal effort to take over the former Huntley Generating Station to give the owner time to complete a sale of the property.

The Town Board in June had voted to start eminent domain proceedings, a move that followed two public hearings and drew the ire of Huntley owner NRG Energy.

Huntley closed in 2016 but NRG still provides untreated water to local industrial customers. Tonawanda officials want to ensure continued access to this water by taking over most of the Huntley site.

But now Supervisor Joseph Emminger said the town and NRG have mutually agreed to put the legal proceedings on hold.

Emminger had disclosed in April that NRG had found a potential buyer, and the town doesn't want to stand in their way. NRG has declined extensive comment on the sale, but NRG spokesman David Knox confirmed recently a potential buyer has signed a letter of intent to purchase the station.