SWAT team called following stabbing report in Cheektowaga

A 60-year-old man was arrested Sunday following an alleged assault and the activation of the Cheektowaga Police Department SWAT team, according to police.

Thomas Moleski of St. Felix Avenue was charged with felony first-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon after he allegedly stabbed a 39-year-old West Seneca man in the forearm at the alleged aggressor's residence, police said.

Police were dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. to William and Helen streets to assist a man who had reportedly been stabbed. Once on the scene, police provided medical assistance, including a tourniquet, to stop the bleeding from the wound. Police were then led to a Felix Avenue address, where officers attempted to contact Moleski who, police said, initially refused to exit his residence.

Eventually, Moleski did leave his home, at which time he was arrested and taken into custody, police said.

Police said Moleski and the victim were acquainted, and that an argument of an unknown nature led to the stabbing.