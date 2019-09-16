Woman charged after small children allegedly found unattended in road

A Chautauqua County woman was charged Monday with endangering the welfare of a child after two small children in her care were allegedly found by themselves in the middle of the road on Routes 5 and 20 in Irving, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said 29-year-old Rickie L. Ecker, of Silver Creek, had allegedly left the children unsupervised and they were found alone in the middle of the road at about 7 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office did not provide the ages of the children, nor their relationship to Ecker.

Ecker is scheduled to appear in Hanover Town Court at a later date, according to the Sheriff's Office.