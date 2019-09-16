Skyway contest finalists narrowed; winner to be announced Tuesday

The Skyway corridor competition was whittled down from 16 submissions to nine on Monday, with the winner to be announced Tuesday morning by a selection jury.

The selection of finalists in the state's "Aim for the Sky" competition gives little indication of which way the judges will go when they announce the first-, second- and third-place winners. Of the nine proposals, three call for removing the mile-long Skyway, one eliminates the downtown section, two call for phasing it out and three call for keeping it as it is.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the finalists Monday at Resurgence Brewery's Chicago Street location.

Six of the proposals call for a lift bridge between the Inner Harbor and Outer Harbor. Several envision new residential and other development.

Among the proposals rejected: "Buffalo Skybeach," which called for transforming the Skyway into a glass-enclosed tropical destination with beaches, tropical plants, recreation and cafes.

"These finalist teams represent the best ideas for the Buffalo Skyway corridor," said Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "As Buffalo continues its forward momentum, these ideas draw inspiration from the community's unique waterfront landscape and builds upon recent investments.

"I look forward to hearing how a new vision for the corridor could transform this corridor and city," Cuomo said.

Of the nine contestants, whose identities had been kept secret until Monday, four are from New York State. Those submissions are from Buffalo, New York City, Rochester and Syracuse. The others are from Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles and Pasadena, Calif.

More than 100 proposals were submitted after Cuomo announced the contest on May 13. Contestants were asked to reimagine the full 4-mile Skyway corridor along Route 5, covering 75 acres of state-owned land from the Buffalo River to Ridge Road in Lackawanna.

As an added incentive, the competition will award $100,000 to the first-place winner. Second- and third-place winners will receive $50,000 and $25,000, respectively.

The selection jury features prominent thinkers in urban planning, including Calvin Gladney, president and CEO of Smart Growth America; Jennifer Vey, director of the Bass Center for Transformative Placemaking; Ethan Kent, senior vice president of Project for Public Spaces; and Lynn Richards, president and CEO of the Congress for the New Urbanism.

"When you think about the Skyway, a decision that was made 65 years ago impacts us today," said Howard Zemsky, chairman of Empire State Development and the "Aim for the Sky" selection committee, shortly before the finalists were announced.

"Whatever we ultimately do decide, it will have an impact 65 years from now," he said.

The finalists are: