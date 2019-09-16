Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 16, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to management theorist Laurence J. Peter, inventor of the Peter Principle and born on this date in 1919, “The man who says he is willing to meet you halfway is usually a poor judge of distance.”

A MIGHTY SOUND – Bob Hull, organist at St. Francis of Assisi Church in the City of Tonawanda, is featured at 7 p.m. tonight at the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Pipe Organ in the Lockport Senior Center, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. Admission is $6. Refreshments will be served during intermission. The program is sponsored by the Lockport Theatre Organ Society.

TALL TALES – Local artists will be featured in “Time Will Tell: Storytelling Traditions in Western New York” from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday in the Castellani Art Museum at Niagara University. They include Karima Amin, with African-American stories; Lorna Czarnota, who will focus on Celtic-American tales; and Jay and Teresa Clause, who will share stories from the Tuscarora and Haudenosaunee traditions. Admission is free. Reservations are not required. For more info, visit niagara.edu or call Edward Millar, curator of fine arts, at 286-8290.

SNACK TIME – The Popcorn Shack will return to the Atrium of Kenmore Mercy Hospital from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday with a variety of seasoned specialty popcorn. Sponsored by the KMH Auxiliary, part of the proceeds will benefit hospital programs.

LIVING HISTORY – Museum consultant Courtney Speckmann will speak at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on “Inside the White House: Over 200 Years as Home, Office and Stage” for the free weekly IMAGINE Buffalo lunchtime lecture series in the Central Library on Lafayette Square. The program, sponsored by the Center for the Study of Art, Architecture, History & Nature, begins at noon with a Great Courses video on architecture.

LET’S EAT – The Kenmore Lions Club will host its annual Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Brounschidle Post, 3354 Delaware Ave., Town of Tonawanda. Dinners are $10, take-out only. For advance tickets, call Tom Reinagel at 694-4710. Proceeds benefit Lions Club programs for the sight and hearing impaired and community projects.

The Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 4369 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park, will hold a first anniversary celebration Tuesday of its free community meal, Peace, Love and Food. A baked chicken breast dinner will be served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Donations are welcome. Reservations are advised. Call 662-9348.

MAKING TRACKS – “Follow the Drinking Gourd” is the theme Tuesday for the first Family Night of the season at the History Center of Niagara, 215 Niagara St., Lockport. Those taking part will hear about people and places associated with the Underground Railroad in Niagara County and make their own maps of local routes. The program begins at 5:30 p.m. with a pizza supper, available for a small donation, followed by activities for adults and children. Pre-registration is required. Call 434-7433 or email info@niagarahistory.org.

