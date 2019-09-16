Police seek parents of toddler found sleeping on Potomac Avenue porch

The Buffalo Police Department is searching for the parents or guardian of a toddler who, they said, was found at about 8 a.m. Monday curled up on the porch of a house on Potomac Avenue.

Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo, at a news conference Monday, said officers immediately began canvassing the West Side neighborhood in search of parents or a guardian of the child, to no avail.

Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge provided The Buffalo News with an audio file of the news conference Monday.

Rinaldo said the toddler, a Hispanic boy between 2 1/2 to 3 years, appears to be in good health.

"The child is not extremely verbal, which made it difficult for us to attempt to figure out the circumstances of this child's appearance on the porch this morning," Rinaldo said.

The child was unable to tell police his name or the name of his caretaker, Rinaldo added.

"It's extremely odd that after this amount of time has passed that we wouldn't have received a missing child call by now. We see a fair amount of children that wander away, especially if grandma or grandpa happen to be watching them. You know, a child will wander out a side door, and it usually takes anywhere from 10 minutes to 45 minutes before the calls to start for a missing child, and we have not seen that in this case," Rinaldo said.

Police posted a photograph of the child on the department's Facebook page.

Anyone who recognizes the child or knows his parents was asked to call 911.