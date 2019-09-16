PAJDA, Raymond A.

PAJDA - Raymond A. September 14, 2019 of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved father of Linda (Charlie) Martindale, Susan (Gary) Okon, Debra (Jim) Sorge; dearest grandfather of Heather (Rick) Tirado, Christy (Brian) Healy, Kelly (Bryan) Betschen, Sean Hellems, Alissa (Matt) Resetarits, Angela (Neil), Allen Miller, Justin (Julie) Nicometo, Nicholas, Jacob (Sarah), Tyler Petroski, Crista (Dave) Sanders, Tom Martindale; dear great-grandfather of Arianna (Kevin), Kylie, Reagan, Lila, Colby, Finley, Kasey, Will, Noah, Alex, Alexys, Harper and Gavin; predeased by sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Wednesday at 9:15 AM and in St. Philip the Apostle Church at 10 AM. Family present Tuesday from 4-8 PM. Mr. Pajda was a WWII Army veteran.