Orchard Park man charged with DWI in crash that killed his brother's girlfriend

Authorities say an Orchard Park man was driving drunk when he went off the road along Southwestern Boulevard in West Seneca early Sunday.

But much remains unknown about the crash that claimed the life of Corrine M. Bennett, who had dated the driver’s brother for years.

• Was Bennett, a 38-year-old West Seneca resident, thrown from the car because she wasn’t wearing a seat belt?

• Did the 1963 Mercury sedan involved in the crash have modern safety features?

• Where had the car’s occupants gone in the hours before the crash and why were they driving home so late?

• Why did the driver fail to stop at the intersection and, instead, travel 50 yards off the road before the vehicle came to a stop?

West Seneca police are seeking answers to these and other questions as part of their investigation into Sunday’s fatal crash at Southwestern and Transit Road.

West Seneca Police Lt. James Unger said Daniel W. Witczak, 33, of Orchard Park, was driving his wife, Lindsey, 34, who was in the front seat; his brother, Thaddeus, 40; and Bennett, who lived with Thaddeus Witczak in West Seneca and had dated him for years. Thaddeus Witczak and Bennett sat in the back seat.

The two couples had attended a wedding reception earlier in the evening, Unger said. They went to an unknown destination after the reception and were on their way home just before 5:30 a.m.

Daniel Witczak was driving a 1963 Mercury sedan northbound on Transit Road approaching a T-intersection with Southwestern. Witczak would have seen a stop sign and flashing red light, Unger said, and he would have had to turn left or right. It appears he made no attempt to stop and investigators are trying to determine why.

It's not clear whether Bennett or anyone else in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt, but a car of that vintage may not have shoulder belts for every passenger, for example, Unger said.

Bennett was ejected from the vehicle and died of blunt force trauma, police said. The brothers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Erie County Medical Center, where Daniel Witczak was charged with DWI. He initially refused a blood test but police obtained a court order compelling his cooperation.

Lindsey Witczak suffered more serious injuries and also was taken to ECMC. All three remained hospitalized Monday morning, Unger said.

The crash occurred just south of Cazenovia Creek and north of Harvest Hill Golf Course. That's the same area in which a Frontier Central High School student was killed in June in a two-car crash that left three others injured the morning after the school prom. The Southtowns Family YMCA entrance is located there, and the curve in the highway has also generally been an area of concern for police in the past.