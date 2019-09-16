New restaurant coming to Walden Galleria

Hungry shoppers will have another option at Walden Galleria's food court beginning this fall.

Fresh Healthy Café, a health-conscious fast-casual chain based on California, will open a 735-square-foot location. It features plant-based protein, smoothies, fresh squeezed juices, wraps, salads, paninis and protein bowls. It has gluten-free and vegan options, and uses 100% biodegradable packaging.

The company does not have any locations in New York State listed on its website. The closest Fresh Healthy Café is in the Mill Creek Mall complex in Erie, Pa. It has locations in the United States, Canada, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates.