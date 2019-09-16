My View: A scary breakdown leads to a breakup

“Breaking Up Is Hard to Do” – Neil Sedaka

Her demise marked the end of our 27-year love affair.

When initially I laid eyes on her, it was love at first sight – she was refined, elegant and beautiful. When she and I were seen together I envisioned others envying my taste and good fortune.

I refer to my 1992 auto – luxurious, manufactured abroad, designed to resemble the sleek features of a fast-prowling wilderness animal. Expensive.

As happens with many atypical relationships, events occurred that ended the affair.

First, my wife became aware of what she referred to as my lavish, escalating spending. The expensive upkeep of the auto was driven in part by the local unavailability of parts and service for such a vintage vehicle and repairing the ravages of time upon her body.

Second, on a recent holiday weekend when driving on the highway toward Canada I was approaching the bridge to Grand Island; suddenly, an explosion under the car’s hood shook the auto from stem to stern. It lost power, leaving me stalled in the midst of dangerous high-speed traffic, so intense I wouldn’t open my door fearing it would be hit and shattered. Petrified, I sat there not knowing what to do.

Providence intervened. A large vehicle pulled in front of me and stopped. The driver – a middle aged man – exited, ran back toward my driver-door hollering “put her in neutral and I’ll try and push you onto the shoulder.” He succeeded, and as fast as he appeared, this brave man, my Good Samaritan, disappeared, rejoining the speeding torrent of vehicles. In my distressed state of mind I got neither his name nor the registration number of his vehicle. I hope he sees this and reads of my eternal gratitude for his bravery, risking life to assist a stranger in need.

Within minutes I delighted in seeing a car – one sometimes dreaded by many – with flashing red lights pull in behind me. A brief conversation followed between a courteous, friendly state trooper and me. He arranged for a tow and said he would park his vehicle behind my car – with red lights flashing on the road shoulder for my protection until the tow truck arrived and moved my car and myself off the highway to a destination of my choice.

I was relieved when I, and my formerly prestigious vehicle, was dropped off at a huge car dealer on nearby Grand Island. The tow cost was reasonable; fortunately the distance involved was fewer than than 20 miles.

Not surprising, diagnosis of the problem with my car revealed some serious damage; repair would cost more than the value of the vehicle itself. Thereafter negotiations followed. The salesman I encountered had a liking for the particular make and era of my damaged vehicle; he could empathize with the breakup that I was enduring from my longtime driving companion. Of Irish extraction, he was endowed with the “gift of the blarney.” He easily convinced me relevant to the economics, safety and practicality of his brand. He offered me an irresistible financial package for my old vehicle and a new one from his lineup.

I’m delighted with my new purchase but miss my old love. My wife is exultant.

Ray Geaney, of Getzville, said goodbye to a car he cherished.