24-year-old Buffalo man charged with murdering mother, ex-girlfriend

A 24-year-old Buffalo man who had been charged with murdering his ex-girlfriend has now also been charged with the murder of his mother.

And now authorities want to know more about the circumstances of his daughter's death.

The indictment against Charles L. Jones was unsealed Monday morning in Erie County Court before Supreme Court Justice Sheila A. DiTullio.

The superseding indictment added an additional second-degree murder charge against Jones, this one for the murder of his mother, Alethia Atwood Williams, 52. Jones had already faced one count of second-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, 25-year-old Jacquetta Lee.

"He is being charged with killing his own mother," said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn. "That right there just says it all about what kind of potentially, and allegedly, human being we're dealing with here, who was living in our community and living amongst us."

Last month, Flynn announced that Jones had been charged with fatally stabbing Lee inside her apartment on Main Street near Heath Street in Buffalo on July 15. Her body was found July 18 after she was reported missing by family members.

When Buffalo police went to arrest Jones on Aug. 16, he engaged officers in a three-hour standoff.

Afterward, while executing a search warrant, police found the body of Jones' mother inside a closet in the apartment. Williams, who hadn't been seen in several weeks, had been dead more than three weeks, Flynn said. She had been stabbed to death July 25.

In the light of the killings of Lee and Atwood Williams, investigators are also taking a renewed look into the February 2018 death of the daughter of Lee and Jones.

Royalty Ava Lee-Jones was 10 months old when she died in February 2018.

Flynn described the medical examiner's ruling on the cause of death of Lee-Jones as being "complications of a traumatic brain injury." He said he would not get into further specifics as the case is under investigation.

Flynn said he wouldn't describe the infant's death as a "cold case" situation since the case was relatively recent, but he said the case had not been closed, nor was it active.

"After the death of his girlfriend, and after finding the body of his mother," Flynn said, "it heated up."

Jones is scheduled to return to court at 2 p.m. Nov. 25. He continues to be held without bail.

If convicted, he faces a maximum term of 50 years to life in prison. Each charge carries a maximum term of 25 years to life.

"He is facing 50 years to life in prison, and I assure the community that I'm going to do whatever I can to get a prosecution in this case, with a guilty verdict, and he is put away for 50 years to life, so that he will never return to our community."