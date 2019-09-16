Letter: Trump’s time as leader has been problematic

A recent letter to the editor bemoaned the fact that President Trump is unfavorably portrayed by the far left media. He, also, stated that Trump is doing a great job in creating jobs, a robust economy and making America great again. He fails to realize it is not only the far left who say this, but also those who try to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ, which Trump ignores, thinking he is the Chosen One. Such hubris (pride.)

These are the facts: recent FBI reports more hate crimes since he took office. He is supported by the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazi and other hate groups and stated there are some good Nazis.

There is fear among Wall Street investors that we may be heading into a recession. Cheese farmers in Wisconsin fear they will be unable to sell their cheese to China because of the tariff. Farmers in California fear they will not have enough Mexican migrants to harvest their crops. The poor have not been helped by his tax cuts for the rich and he wants to deprive them of access to health care and has reduced the amount of money for food stamps.

As for foreign policy, he has antagonized our allies, left NAFTA, the Paris environmental accord, wants to leave Syria, he insulted both Chancellor Angela Merkel and former Prime Minister Theresa May. He has threatened to leave NATO which has protected Europe from encroachment from Russia.

He has attacked the press, democratic institutions such as FBI, Department of Justice and stirs up fear, anger, hatred, violence and racism. We have witnessed a number of violent attacks and killings against Jews, blacks, Muslims and South Americans.

This is not what our country is about. We need to unite our country again, welcome immigrants and stop the hatred and violence. That is making America great.

Joseph Strychasz

Tonawanda