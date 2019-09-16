Letter: Planned Southpointe project would benefit Grand Island

I would like to clarify some of the points made at a recent Town Board informational meeting regarding our proposed Southpointe development project.

Of the total 284 acres that comprise the project site, almost 90 percent will be open space and natural woodlands. Approximately one acre of wetlands will be disrupted, which is remarkable given that 79 state and federal wetlands are located on the site.

Our proposal to make upgrades to the sewer district would significantly mitigate overflows into the Niagara River. The claim otherwise is simply not accurate.

Our plan includes developing assisted living opportunities which will allow elderly residents who live on Grand Island to stay on Grand Island. Such housing options for the elderly simply are in extremely short supply. It should be noted that the traffic patterns of these individuals make it less likely they will be driving on and off the island during peak times.

We are confident that our private sector investment will have a number of other positive impacts for Grand Island while maintaining the high quality of life that residents expect and enjoy.

Regardless, we look forward to having a dialogue with the community about our project in the coming weeks and months.

Harold Schertz