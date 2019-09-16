Letter: Josh Allen spread took more space than it deserves

A 14-page insert extolling the virtues of Josh Allen. What kind of man is this? Did he single-handedly raise the 32% of Buffalonians out of poverty? Did he raise the 25,000 Buffalo students who are severely disadvantaged out of their hole?

Maybe he changed the fourth poorest city in the United States for the better, or helped raise the 64% graduation rate in the city schools.

By all accounts, Josh Allen is a good and decent person, Respectful to his family and friends and a person who tries his best to do what he does best. Josh Allen plays football. Lots of young men play football, but Josh is paid well because he is better than most.

Buffalonians like football. It’s like air to many of them. Their self-worth is dependent upon the results of their sports teams. We’d sooner spend billions on a new stadium than improve the standing of our citizens. Sports are very important in Buffalo.

It’s fine to be a sports fan, to appreciate the sport for how it is played, even if played better by the opponents. If a loss by your team makes you go home and scream at your wife or kick the dog, you are not really a sports fan.

There are probably many people doing some good things for Buffalo, who won’t get a 14-page insert.

Whitey Nichols

Williamsville