Letter: Give more credit to priests who are doing good works

I strongly support the effort to expose the pedophiles in our community, whoever they are, priests, scout leaders, teachers, doctors, etc. But in all fairness, I feel there are countless dedicated men and women who have given so much of themselves to their churches and their communities.

It has been suggested the only way to stop this evil is to stop supporting our parishes. This action would force more parishes to close. Many community programs that help the poor would end.

I ask all Catholics to look back and remember the many good priests who were so much a part of their lives, and to realize there are still many good priests who are being judged and suffering with us. They aren’t running away. They say mass every day, perform the sacraments and bury our dead. They are the true backbone of the church and our moral compass. They need our prayers and support every day.

We are always aware of the evil, but often forget the good that surrounds us.

Mary Blake

Buffalo