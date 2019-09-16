Letter: Devastation in Bahamas should be a call to action

As I watched the national news recently, I began to realize the problem facing the world today. The devastation in the Bahamas was not due to war but nature itself. It is time for the whole world to be concerned with climate change. It could happen to any country in the world. The devastation was not by war but due to the force of nature. Nature does not pick or choose.

The whole world should be involved in an organization to help other nations rebuild their lives and country. It seems when a natural disaster happens today very few countries step in to help. This is a world problem, for as I believe it can happen anywhere in the world. Where and when it will happen, is anyone’s guess. For nations coming together for the common good of the world would be a wonderful thing for all mankind.

Recently, I watched a report of the smell of death, and no sound of recovery efforts, just silence and the sadness of this horrible disaster.

Where will it happen next? It is time for leaders of the world to step up to the plate.

Jane Henry

Buffalo