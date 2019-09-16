Lane closures set for Friday on Route 33, Genesee Street near airport

Weekend roadwork will restrict traffic on portions of the eastbound lanes of the Kensington Expressway and on Genesee Street near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, state officials said Monday.

The lane closures are set for 7 p.m. Sept. 20 through Sept. 22 on the eastbound lane of the expressway at Genesee Street in Cheektowaga. In addition, the right lane of Genesee Street eastbound between Dick Road and Buell Avenue will be closed.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution and allow for additional travel time.