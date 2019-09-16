How buying a cookie at Tim Hortons will help ECMC

Smile Cookies went on sale at Tim Hortons on Monday, and all proceeds from sales in Western New York will go to fund the trauma and emergency department now being built at Erie County Medical Center.

The cookies sell for $1 and will be available through Sunday. Cookie proceeds went to ECMC last year, too, raising nearly $95,000 – a record-breaking amount. ECMC has received another $14.1 million in support for the project from other donors.

ECMC broke ground on the $55 million facility in June 2018. The 54,000-square-foot trauma and emergency department will nearly double the size of the current one, which routinely operates over capacity and is seeing increased traffic, according to the hospital. It also improves access from the hospital's rooftop helipad and from the street.

There are about 200 Tim Hortons locations throughout Western New York.