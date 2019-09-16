Share this article

High school scores & schedules (Sept. 17)

Published

Boys soccer

Monday’s games

Monsignor Martin

Nichols 2, St. Francis 0

N: Tommy Enstice. g; Walter Zacher g; Michael McHale a

St. Joe’s 2, Canisius 1

SJ: Marco Passalacqua 2g

ECIC I

Frontier 4, West Seneca West 3 (OT)

F: Jon Czajka 3g-a, gwg; Layden Ochs g; Liam Walsh a

ECIC II

Hamburg 1, Starpoint 0

H: Brady Reinagel gwg

Sweet Home at Wmsv. South, no report

ECIC III

Pioneer 1, Cheektowaga 0

ECIC IV

Eden 2, Springville 2 (OT)

E: Giovanni Schisano g; Trevor Mosacco g

Niagara Frontier

Lew-Port 4, Kenmore West 0

L-P: Joey Zachary 2g; Jake Forney g-a; Joe Beatty sho, 7 saves

Niagara-Wheatfield 3, Kenmore East 0

NW: Jake Vallas 2g-a; Ralph Wence g; Josh Morelli sho

CSAT at Niagara Falls, no report

Grand Island at N. Tonawanda, no report

CCAA East

Ellicottville 1, Portville 0

E: Bryce Butler gwg

Allegany-Limestone 11, Salamanca 0

CCAA Central

Frewsburg 1, Silver Creek 0

F: Gavin Swanson gwg

Maple Grove 6, North Collins 0

MG: Eli Moore 2g-a; Tristan Spillane 2a

Westfield 9, Pine Valley 0

CCAA West

Olean 4, Chautauqua Lake 2

CL: Hunter Harris 2g

Southwestern at Fredonia, no report

DYouville Cup

Riverside 17, Middle Early College 0

Nonleague

St. Mary’s/Lanc. 10, Gow 2

SML: Luke Szablewski 4g-a; Ethan Farrar 2g-a

Hutch-Tech 8, Lake Shore 1

HT: Lee Paw 3g; Plee Reh 2g-a

Williamsville East 3, Williamsville North 1

WE: Jeremiah Crawford 2a; Ethan Ruggiero g; Troy Jezioro g; Luca Buscaglia g

Today’s games

ECIC I

Clarence at Orchard Park, 7 p.m.

Niagara-Orleans

Medina at Akron, 4:30 p.m.

Albion at Wilson, 4:30 p.m.

Newfane at Roy-Hart, 6:30 p.m.

IAC

Central Baptist at Gow, 4 p.m.

Central Christian at Stanley G. Falk, 4 p.m.

Park at West Seneca Christian, 4 p.m.

Christian Central at Walsh, 4:30 p.m.

DYouville Cup

da Vinci at MST Seneca, 4:15 p.m.

Nonleague

Central Bapt. at Chesterton Acad., 4 p.m.

Tapestry at South Park, 4:15 p.m.

St. Francis at Olmsted, 6:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Monday’s games

Monsignor Martin

Cardinal O’Hara 3, Buffalo Seminary 2

Nichols 2, Sacred Heart 0

N: Mirann Gacioch g; Ellie Wykoff g; Bella Simoncelli/Grace Laski sho

Mount Mercy at Chrstn. Central, no report

Mt. St. Mary at St. Mary’s/Lanc., no report

ECIC IV

Springville 3, Eden 0

Niagara Frontier

Niagara Falls 7, CSAT 0

NF: Melanie Rott 2g-a; Joey Baillie g-2a; Mia Linde sho, 5 saves

Grand Island 3, North Tonawanda 0

GI: Brooke Amato 2a; Lydia Sweeney sho, 9 saves

Lew-Port 4, Kenmore West 2

L-P: Ella Massaro 2g; Sophie Lindamer 2a

Niagara Wheatfield 2, Kenmore East 0

Nonleague

V-Oakfield/Alabama/Elba 2, Barker 0

Lockport 2, Roy-Hart 0

L: Camryn Schiavitti g; Olivia Bruning g; Lauren McKay/Bella Pfohl comb sho

Williamsville North 1, Nardin 0

WN: Lianna VanSice gwg; Brittany Paplham sho, 8 saves

Albion 3, V-Notre Dame-Batavia 1

A: Abby Scanlan 3g; Claire Squicciarini 2a

Olean 1, Portville 0

O: Alexis Gibbons gwg

Today’s games

ECIC I

Lancaster at Orchard Park, 5 p.m.

Clarence at West Seneca West, 5 p.m.

Jamestown at Wmsv. North, 6:30 p.m.

ECIC II

Starpoint at Sweet Home, 5 p.m.

Williamsville South at W.S. East, 5 p.m.

Williamsville East at Amherst, 5:30 p.m.

ECIC III

Cheektowaga at East Aurora, 5 p.m.

Pioneer at Maryvale, 5 p.m.

Lake Shore at Depew, 6 p.m.

ECIC IV

Eden at Lackawanna, 4:30 p.m.

Alden at JFK, 4:45 p.m.

Tonawanda at Holland, 7 p.m.

CCAA Central

Westfield at North Collins, 4:30 p.m.

Maple Grove at Pine Valley, 4:30 p.m.

CCAA East

Franklinville at Randolph, 4:30 p.m.

Cattaraugus/LV at Salamanca, 4:30 p.m.

Ellicottville at Portville, 5:15 p.m.

CCAA Central

Frewsburg at Chautauqua Lake, 7 p.m.

CCAA West

Allegany-Limestone at Dunkirk, 7 p.m.

Southwestern at Fredonia, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Frontier at Mount Mercy, 4:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s/Lanc. at Hamburg, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Monday’s games

Monsignor Martin

Nardin 25-22-25-25, Mount Mercy 19-25-18-19

N: Marta Ruh 37 assts, 10 aces

St. Mary’s/Lanc. 25-25-25, Mount St. Mary 13-11-14

SML: Marie Rhodes 13 kills; Jordan Hummel 12 assts

Sacred Heart 25-25-25, O’Hara 3-6-11

SH: Caite Grable 7 aces; Hannah Tudor 15 digs

ECIC I

Frontier 25-25-24-25, West Seneca West 10-20-26-18

F: Lindsey Sobaszek 6 kills; Haley Gerken 30 assts; Torie Leone 3 aces

ECIC II

Wmsv. South 25-25-25, Starpoint 15-8-6

WS: Madison Popielski 7 aces, 6 kills; Molly McKinnon 9 kills

Niagara-Orleans

Akron 23-25-25-25, Medina 25-10-12-14

A: Madison Kaczmerak 10 kills, 6 blocks; Elsie Logan 20 assts, 5 aces, 5 kills

Wilson 25-25-25, Albion 7-15-12

W: Maya Knaak 4 kills, 7 digs

Roy-Hart 25-25-25, Newfane 13-17-17

RH: Samantha Capen 10 assts, 2 aces; Maddie Ciemny 8 kills, 2 aces

CCAA North

Gowanda 25-20-25-12-25, Cassadaga Valley 22-25-13-25-22

G: Marleah Stevens 10 kills, 17 digs, 4 aces; Miya Scanlon 20 digs, 11 kills

CV: Heidi Williams 6 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces; Meghan LeBaron 8 digs, 5 kills, 4 blocks

North Collins 25-25-25, Forestville 14-16-21

NC: Makenna Williams 16 assts, 6 kills, 2 aces

Silver Creek at Dunkirk, no report

Buffalo Public Schools

da Vinci 25-23-25-25, Riverside 13-25-21-13

dV: Paola Torres 12 aces; Naylind Pratts 8 aces

MST Seneca 25-25-13-21-25, I-Prep/Grover 14-11-25-25-19

MST: Rose Diaz-Curret 10 aces, 6 kills

Hutch-Tech 25-25-25, Buffalo Arts 6-4-8

HT: Tatiana Boyd 12 aces; Marissa Dusza 7 kills; Desha Renshaw 6 kills

Middle Early College 25-23-20-25-27, Emerson 20-25-25-18-25

Burgard at South Park, no report

Lafayette at Olmsted, no report

Nonleague

Tapestry 25-25-25, East 17-20-20

Allegany-Limestone 23-25-25-25, Otto-Eldred (Pa.) 25-14-6-14

AL: Madison Smith 13 kills, 4 blocks, ace; Cameron Riordan 22 assts, 4 aces, 2 kills

Ellicottville 17-25-26-26, Pioneer 25-11-24-24

E: Heli Kongats 11 kills, 12 digs, 4 blocks; Cyrene Moore 10 kills, 2 blocks

Depew 25-22-27-25, Maryvale 16-25-25-20

D: Jenna Lis 11 aces; Bri Lelonek 12 kills

Orchard Park 25-25-25, Wmsv. East 5-21-20

Fredonia 25-25-25, Pine Valley 16-14-19

F: Marissa Cash 9 aces, Tess Corell 12 assts, 4 aces; Anna Valone 10 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces

Alden 25-15-25-16-28, Eden 14-25-22-25-26

A: Emma Wlostowski 20 kills, 9 digs; Jenna Kersten 27 assts, 5 kills, 5 digs

Buffalo Science at Glbl. Cncpts., no report

Today’s games

ECIC I

Lancaster at West Seneca West, 6:30 p.m.

Clarence at Williamsville North, 6:30 p.m.

Jamestown at Orchard Park, 7:30 p.m.

ECIC II

Williamsville East at Amherst, 6:30 p.m.

Williamsville South at Hamburg, 6:30 p.m.

W.S. East at Sweet Home, 6:30 p.m.

ECIC III

East Aurora at Iroquois, 6 p.m.

Pioneer at Springville, 6 p.m.

Maryvale at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.

ECIC IV

Holland at JFK, 6 p.m.

Alden at Lackawanna, 6:30 p.m.

Niagara Frontier

Lew-Port at CSAT, 4:45 p.m.

Grand Island at Kenmore East, 4:45 p.m.

Lockport at Niagara-Wheatfield, 4:45 p.m.

Kenmore West at N. Tonawanda, 4:45 p.m.

CCAA East

Randolph at Salamanca, 5 p.m.

Ellicottville at Cattaraugus/LV, 6:30 p.m.

Olean at Portville, 6:30 p.m.

CCAA Central

Sherman at Southwestern, 5 p.m.

Clymer at Chautauqua Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Falconer at Panama, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Maple Grove at Brocton, 5 p.m.

Mount St. Mary at City Honors, 6 p.m.

Walsh at All.-Limestone, 6:30 p.m.

Starpoint at Cheektowaga, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball

Monday’s games

ECIC I

Orchard Park 25-25-25, Hamburg 23-16-23

OP: Greg Jubulis 30 assts, 4 aces

Clarence 25-25-25, Lancaster 8-18-15

W.S. West 25-25-25, Wmsv. North 19-13-20

WSW: Noah Petrik 9 kills; Nicholas Szablicki 22 assts

Buffalo Public Schools

City Honors 25-25-25, McKinley 11-10-20

CH: Brian Kiefer 10 aces; Charles Nowak 5 aces; Alejandro Sanchez 3 kills, 2 aces, 2 digs

Lafayette at Olmsted, no report

Nonleague

Iroquois 16-17-28-25-16, Williamsville South 25-25-24-18-14

I: Mitchell Carlson 20 assts; Lucas Mages, Shane Guasteferro, Jacob Cantie 4 aces each

WS: Matt Angello 12 kills, 3 blocks; Ryan Setlock 10 kills; Jack Kokinos 4 aces

Amherst 18-25-26-11-15, St. Mary’s/Lanc. 25-14-24-25-10

SM: Sean Brown 16 kills, Brandon Thome 12 kills, Daniel May 5 blocks

West Seneca East 25-20-25-25, Hutch-Tech 10-25-13-19

WSE: Bryson Myers 13 kills; Sean Tucci 30 assts

V-Lyndonville at O’Hara, no report

Today’s games

Monsignor Martin

St. Mary’s/Lanc. at Canisius, 6:30 p.m.

St. Joe’s at Cardinal O’Hara, 6:30 p.m.

Niagara Frontier

Kenmore East at Grand Island, 4:45 p.m.

N. Tonawanda at Kenmore West, 4:45 p.m.

Niagara-Wheatfield at Lockport, 4:45 p.m.

Nonleague

Olmsted at Maryvale, 6 p.m.

Field hockey

Monday’s games

ECIC

Iroquois 3, Starpoint 0

I: Jillian Quinn g-a; Madison Miranda sho, 1 save

Clarence 6, Williamsville South 0

C: Maggie Kelkenberg 3g-a; Katelyn Scioli 2g

Williamsville North 10, East Aurora 0

WN: Erin Fairbrother 3g; Piper Murray 2g; Erin Roland 2g-2a

Lancaster 2, Sweet Home 1

L: Tiffany Andres 2g

Amherst 1, West Seneca West 0 (OT)

A: Jill Martin gwg; Allie Thielman a; Katelynn Banning sho

Pioneer 7, Hamburg 0

P: Morgan McAfee 4g; Olivia Kempf 3g

Holland 1, Eden 0

H: Kelsey Robertson gwg; Lindsey Robertson a; Abby Neitch sho

Wmsv. East at Orchard Park, no report

Today’s games

Monsignor Martin

Buffalo Sem. at Sacred Heart, 4:30 p.m.

Niagara-Orleans

Roy-Hart at Akron, 4:45 p.m.

Wilson at Newfane, 4:45 p.m.

Kenmore at Barker, 5 p.m.

Girls tennis

ECIC I

Clarence 4, Lancaster 1

Orchard Park 5, Frontier 0

ECIC II

Amherst 4, Starpoint 1

Hamburg 4, Sweet Home 1

Wmsv. East 5, Wmsv. South 0

ECIC III

Iroquois 5, Lake Shore 0

ECIC IV

Alden 5, Eden 0

Niagara Frontier

Grand Island 5, Niagara Falls 0

Lew-Port 5, Kenmore East 0

Lockport 5, North Tonawanda 0

Niagara Wheatfield 5, Kenmore West 0

CCAA

Falconer 4, Southwestern 1

Frewsburg 3, Maple Grove 2

Nonleague

Nichols 3, Maryvale 2

Boys golf

ECIC North Large

Clarence 276, Starpoint 289

M: Justin Gugliuzza (C) 39 at Shawnee

Wmsv. East 231, Sweet Home 271

M: Zach Jacobson, Tyler Delisanti (WE) 37 at Transit Valley

Wmsv. North 266, Wmsv. South 286

M: Cal Deck (WN) 39 at CC of Buffalo

ECIC Small North

Alden 291, Depew 323

M: Liam Ryan (A) 38 at Kis’N’ Greens

Amherst 280, Tonawanda 347

M: John Giangreco (A) 40 at Park

ECIC South Small

Iroquois 271, Springville 291

M: Tyler Birdd (I), Scott Russell (S) 39 at Springville

Pioneer 286, Eden 349

M: Bryce Burton (P) 38 at Gowanda

Niagara Frontier

Ken East 251, Ken West 304

M: Sean Barrett39, Zac Golibersuch 39, Collin Daigler 39 at Brighton

Niagara-Orleans

Albion 238, Newfane 253

M: Patrick Ricker (A) 45 at Willowbrook

Medina 209, Wilson 262

M: Melanie Green (M) 36 at Shelridge

Monsignor Martin

Timon-St Jude 218, St. Joe’s 224

St. Joe’s 224, St. Francis 232

M: Leo Camilloni (TSJ), Ryan Sheehan (TSJ), Robbie Cehulik (SJ) 40 at Sheridan.

Girls golf

Section VI

Lancaster 155, Wmsv. South 251

M: Sophia Brown (L) 36 at Audubon

Monsignor Martin

Nardin 242, Mount St. Mary 296

M: Hayley Mahoney (N) 40 at Cazenovia

Sacred Heart 329, Mount Mercy inc.

Kaitlyn Griffin, Abby Wendt (SH) 54 at Grover Cleveland

