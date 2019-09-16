High school scores & schedules (Sept. 17)

Boys soccer
Monday’s games
Monsignor Martin
Nichols 2, St. Francis 0
N: Tommy Enstice. g; Walter Zacher g; Michael McHale a
St. Joe’s 2, Canisius 1
SJ: Marco Passalacqua 2g
ECIC I
Frontier 4, West Seneca West 3 (OT)
F: Jon Czajka 3g-a, gwg; Layden Ochs g; Liam Walsh a
ECIC II
Hamburg 1, Starpoint 0
H: Brady Reinagel gwg
Sweet Home at Wmsv. South, no report
ECIC III
Pioneer 1, Cheektowaga 0
ECIC IV
Eden 2, Springville 2 (OT)
E: Giovanni Schisano g; Trevor Mosacco g
Niagara Frontier
Lew-Port 4, Kenmore West 0
L-P: Joey Zachary 2g; Jake Forney g-a; Joe Beatty sho, 7 saves
Niagara-Wheatfield 3, Kenmore East 0
NW: Jake Vallas 2g-a; Ralph Wence g; Josh Morelli sho
CSAT at Niagara Falls, no report
Grand Island at N. Tonawanda, no report
CCAA East
Ellicottville 1, Portville 0
E: Bryce Butler gwg
Allegany-Limestone 11, Salamanca 0
CCAA Central
Frewsburg 1, Silver Creek 0
F: Gavin Swanson gwg
Maple Grove 6, North Collins 0
MG: Eli Moore 2g-a; Tristan Spillane 2a
Westfield 9, Pine Valley 0
CCAA West
Olean 4, Chautauqua Lake 2
CL: Hunter Harris 2g
Southwestern at Fredonia, no report
DYouville Cup
Riverside 17, Middle Early College 0
Nonleague
St. Mary’s/Lanc. 10, Gow 2
SML: Luke Szablewski 4g-a; Ethan Farrar 2g-a
Hutch-Tech 8, Lake Shore 1
HT: Lee Paw 3g; Plee Reh 2g-a
Williamsville East 3, Williamsville North 1
WE: Jeremiah Crawford 2a; Ethan Ruggiero g; Troy Jezioro g; Luca Buscaglia g
Today’s games
ECIC I
Clarence at Orchard Park, 7 p.m.
Niagara-Orleans
Medina at Akron, 4:30 p.m.
Albion at Wilson, 4:30 p.m.
Newfane at Roy-Hart, 6:30 p.m.
IAC
Central Baptist at Gow, 4 p.m.
Central Christian at Stanley G. Falk, 4 p.m.
Park at West Seneca Christian, 4 p.m.
Christian Central at Walsh, 4:30 p.m.
DYouville Cup
da Vinci at MST Seneca, 4:15 p.m.
Nonleague
Central Bapt. at Chesterton Acad., 4 p.m.
Tapestry at South Park, 4:15 p.m.
St. Francis at Olmsted, 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Monday’s games
Monsignor Martin
Cardinal O’Hara 3, Buffalo Seminary 2
Nichols 2, Sacred Heart 0
N: Mirann Gacioch g; Ellie Wykoff g; Bella Simoncelli/Grace Laski sho
Mount Mercy at Chrstn. Central, no report
Mt. St. Mary at St. Mary’s/Lanc., no report
ECIC IV
Springville 3, Eden 0
Niagara Frontier
Niagara Falls 7, CSAT 0
NF: Melanie Rott 2g-a; Joey Baillie g-2a; Mia Linde sho, 5 saves
Grand Island 3, North Tonawanda 0
GI: Brooke Amato 2a; Lydia Sweeney sho, 9 saves
Lew-Port 4, Kenmore West 2
L-P: Ella Massaro 2g; Sophie Lindamer 2a
Niagara Wheatfield 2, Kenmore East 0
Nonleague
V-Oakfield/Alabama/Elba 2, Barker 0
Lockport 2, Roy-Hart 0
L: Camryn Schiavitti g; Olivia Bruning g; Lauren McKay/Bella Pfohl comb sho
Williamsville North 1, Nardin 0
WN: Lianna VanSice gwg; Brittany Paplham sho, 8 saves
Albion 3, V-Notre Dame-Batavia 1
A: Abby Scanlan 3g; Claire Squicciarini 2a
Olean 1, Portville 0
O: Alexis Gibbons gwg
Today’s games
ECIC I
Lancaster at Orchard Park, 5 p.m.
Clarence at West Seneca West, 5 p.m.
Jamestown at Wmsv. North, 6:30 p.m.
ECIC II
Starpoint at Sweet Home, 5 p.m.
Williamsville South at W.S. East, 5 p.m.
Williamsville East at Amherst, 5:30 p.m.
ECIC III
Cheektowaga at East Aurora, 5 p.m.
Pioneer at Maryvale, 5 p.m.
Lake Shore at Depew, 6 p.m.
ECIC IV
Eden at Lackawanna, 4:30 p.m.
Alden at JFK, 4:45 p.m.
Tonawanda at Holland, 7 p.m.
CCAA Central
Westfield at North Collins, 4:30 p.m.
Maple Grove at Pine Valley, 4:30 p.m.
CCAA East
Franklinville at Randolph, 4:30 p.m.
Cattaraugus/LV at Salamanca, 4:30 p.m.
Ellicottville at Portville, 5:15 p.m.
CCAA Central
Frewsburg at Chautauqua Lake, 7 p.m.
CCAA West
Allegany-Limestone at Dunkirk, 7 p.m.
Southwestern at Fredonia, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
Frontier at Mount Mercy, 4:30 p.m.
St. Mary’s/Lanc. at Hamburg, 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Monday’s games
Monsignor Martin
Nardin 25-22-25-25, Mount Mercy 19-25-18-19
N: Marta Ruh 37 assts, 10 aces
St. Mary’s/Lanc. 25-25-25, Mount St. Mary 13-11-14
SML: Marie Rhodes 13 kills; Jordan Hummel 12 assts
Sacred Heart 25-25-25, O’Hara 3-6-11
SH: Caite Grable 7 aces; Hannah Tudor 15 digs
ECIC I
Frontier 25-25-24-25, West Seneca West 10-20-26-18
F: Lindsey Sobaszek 6 kills; Haley Gerken 30 assts; Torie Leone 3 aces
ECIC II
Wmsv. South 25-25-25, Starpoint 15-8-6
WS: Madison Popielski 7 aces, 6 kills; Molly McKinnon 9 kills
Niagara-Orleans
Akron 23-25-25-25, Medina 25-10-12-14
A: Madison Kaczmerak 10 kills, 6 blocks; Elsie Logan 20 assts, 5 aces, 5 kills
Wilson 25-25-25, Albion 7-15-12
W: Maya Knaak 4 kills, 7 digs
Roy-Hart 25-25-25, Newfane 13-17-17
RH: Samantha Capen 10 assts, 2 aces; Maddie Ciemny 8 kills, 2 aces
CCAA North
Gowanda 25-20-25-12-25, Cassadaga Valley 22-25-13-25-22
G: Marleah Stevens 10 kills, 17 digs, 4 aces; Miya Scanlon 20 digs, 11 kills
CV: Heidi Williams 6 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces; Meghan LeBaron 8 digs, 5 kills, 4 blocks
North Collins 25-25-25, Forestville 14-16-21
NC: Makenna Williams 16 assts, 6 kills, 2 aces
Silver Creek at Dunkirk, no report
Buffalo Public Schools
da Vinci 25-23-25-25, Riverside 13-25-21-13
dV: Paola Torres 12 aces; Naylind Pratts 8 aces
MST Seneca 25-25-13-21-25, I-Prep/Grover 14-11-25-25-19
MST: Rose Diaz-Curret 10 aces, 6 kills
Hutch-Tech 25-25-25, Buffalo Arts 6-4-8
HT: Tatiana Boyd 12 aces; Marissa Dusza 7 kills; Desha Renshaw 6 kills
Middle Early College 25-23-20-25-27, Emerson 20-25-25-18-25
Burgard at South Park, no report
Lafayette at Olmsted, no report
Nonleague
Tapestry 25-25-25, East 17-20-20
Allegany-Limestone 23-25-25-25, Otto-Eldred (Pa.) 25-14-6-14
AL: Madison Smith 13 kills, 4 blocks, ace; Cameron Riordan 22 assts, 4 aces, 2 kills
Ellicottville 17-25-26-26, Pioneer 25-11-24-24
E: Heli Kongats 11 kills, 12 digs, 4 blocks; Cyrene Moore 10 kills, 2 blocks
Depew 25-22-27-25, Maryvale 16-25-25-20
D: Jenna Lis 11 aces; Bri Lelonek 12 kills
Orchard Park 25-25-25, Wmsv. East 5-21-20
Fredonia 25-25-25, Pine Valley 16-14-19
F: Marissa Cash 9 aces, Tess Corell 12 assts, 4 aces; Anna Valone 10 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces
Alden 25-15-25-16-28, Eden 14-25-22-25-26
A: Emma Wlostowski 20 kills, 9 digs; Jenna Kersten 27 assts, 5 kills, 5 digs
Buffalo Science at Glbl. Cncpts., no report
Today’s games
ECIC I
Lancaster at West Seneca West, 6:30 p.m.
Clarence at Williamsville North, 6:30 p.m.
Jamestown at Orchard Park, 7:30 p.m.
ECIC II
Williamsville East at Amherst, 6:30 p.m.
Williamsville South at Hamburg, 6:30 p.m.
W.S. East at Sweet Home, 6:30 p.m.
ECIC III
East Aurora at Iroquois, 6 p.m.
Pioneer at Springville, 6 p.m.
Maryvale at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.
ECIC IV
Holland at JFK, 6 p.m.
Alden at Lackawanna, 6:30 p.m.
Niagara Frontier
Lew-Port at CSAT, 4:45 p.m.
Grand Island at Kenmore East, 4:45 p.m.
Lockport at Niagara-Wheatfield, 4:45 p.m.
Kenmore West at N. Tonawanda, 4:45 p.m.
CCAA East
Randolph at Salamanca, 5 p.m.
Ellicottville at Cattaraugus/LV, 6:30 p.m.
Olean at Portville, 6:30 p.m.
CCAA Central
Sherman at Southwestern, 5 p.m.
Clymer at Chautauqua Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Falconer at Panama, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Maple Grove at Brocton, 5 p.m.
Mount St. Mary at City Honors, 6 p.m.
Walsh at All.-Limestone, 6:30 p.m.
Starpoint at Cheektowaga, 6:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball
Monday’s games
ECIC I
Orchard Park 25-25-25, Hamburg 23-16-23
OP: Greg Jubulis 30 assts, 4 aces
Clarence 25-25-25, Lancaster 8-18-15
W.S. West 25-25-25, Wmsv. North 19-13-20
WSW: Noah Petrik 9 kills; Nicholas Szablicki 22 assts
Buffalo Public Schools
City Honors 25-25-25, McKinley 11-10-20
CH: Brian Kiefer 10 aces; Charles Nowak 5 aces; Alejandro Sanchez 3 kills, 2 aces, 2 digs
Lafayette at Olmsted, no report
Nonleague
Iroquois 16-17-28-25-16, Williamsville South 25-25-24-18-14
I: Mitchell Carlson 20 assts; Lucas Mages, Shane Guasteferro, Jacob Cantie 4 aces each
WS: Matt Angello 12 kills, 3 blocks; Ryan Setlock 10 kills; Jack Kokinos 4 aces
Amherst 18-25-26-11-15, St. Mary’s/Lanc. 25-14-24-25-10
SM: Sean Brown 16 kills, Brandon Thome 12 kills, Daniel May 5 blocks
West Seneca East 25-20-25-25, Hutch-Tech 10-25-13-19
WSE: Bryson Myers 13 kills; Sean Tucci 30 assts
V-Lyndonville at O’Hara, no report
Today’s games
Monsignor Martin
St. Mary’s/Lanc. at Canisius, 6:30 p.m.
St. Joe’s at Cardinal O’Hara, 6:30 p.m.
Niagara Frontier
Kenmore East at Grand Island, 4:45 p.m.
N. Tonawanda at Kenmore West, 4:45 p.m.
Niagara-Wheatfield at Lockport, 4:45 p.m.
Nonleague
Olmsted at Maryvale, 6 p.m.
Field hockey
Monday’s games
ECIC
Iroquois 3, Starpoint 0
I: Jillian Quinn g-a; Madison Miranda sho, 1 save
Clarence 6, Williamsville South 0
C: Maggie Kelkenberg 3g-a; Katelyn Scioli 2g
Williamsville North 10, East Aurora 0
WN: Erin Fairbrother 3g; Piper Murray 2g; Erin Roland 2g-2a
Lancaster 2, Sweet Home 1
L: Tiffany Andres 2g
Amherst 1, West Seneca West 0 (OT)
A: Jill Martin gwg; Allie Thielman a; Katelynn Banning sho
Pioneer 7, Hamburg 0
P: Morgan McAfee 4g; Olivia Kempf 3g
Holland 1, Eden 0
H: Kelsey Robertson gwg; Lindsey Robertson a; Abby Neitch sho
Wmsv. East at Orchard Park, no report
Today’s games
Monsignor Martin
Buffalo Sem. at Sacred Heart, 4:30 p.m.
Niagara-Orleans
Roy-Hart at Akron, 4:45 p.m.
Wilson at Newfane, 4:45 p.m.
Kenmore at Barker, 5 p.m.
Girls tennis
ECIC I
Clarence 4, Lancaster 1
Orchard Park 5, Frontier 0
ECIC II
Amherst 4, Starpoint 1
Hamburg 4, Sweet Home 1
Wmsv. East 5, Wmsv. South 0
ECIC III
Iroquois 5, Lake Shore 0
ECIC IV
Alden 5, Eden 0
Niagara Frontier
Grand Island 5, Niagara Falls 0
Lew-Port 5, Kenmore East 0
Lockport 5, North Tonawanda 0
Niagara Wheatfield 5, Kenmore West 0
CCAA
Falconer 4, Southwestern 1
Frewsburg 3, Maple Grove 2
Nonleague
Nichols 3, Maryvale 2
Boys golf
ECIC North Large
Clarence 276, Starpoint 289
M: Justin Gugliuzza (C) 39 at Shawnee
Wmsv. East 231, Sweet Home 271
M: Zach Jacobson, Tyler Delisanti (WE) 37 at Transit Valley
Wmsv. North 266, Wmsv. South 286
M: Cal Deck (WN) 39 at CC of Buffalo
ECIC Small North
Alden 291, Depew 323
M: Liam Ryan (A) 38 at Kis’N’ Greens
Amherst 280, Tonawanda 347
M: John Giangreco (A) 40 at Park
ECIC South Small
Iroquois 271, Springville 291
M: Tyler Birdd (I), Scott Russell (S) 39 at Springville
Pioneer 286, Eden 349
M: Bryce Burton (P) 38 at Gowanda
Niagara Frontier
Ken East 251, Ken West 304
M: Sean Barrett39, Zac Golibersuch 39, Collin Daigler 39 at Brighton
Niagara-Orleans
Albion 238, Newfane 253
M: Patrick Ricker (A) 45 at Willowbrook
Medina 209, Wilson 262
M: Melanie Green (M) 36 at Shelridge
Monsignor Martin
Timon-St Jude 218, St. Joe’s 224
St. Joe’s 224, St. Francis 232
M: Leo Camilloni (TSJ), Ryan Sheehan (TSJ), Robbie Cehulik (SJ) 40 at Sheridan.
Girls golf
Section VI
Lancaster 155, Wmsv. South 251
M: Sophia Brown (L) 36 at Audubon
Monsignor Martin
Nardin 242, Mount St. Mary 296
M: Hayley Mahoney (N) 40 at Cazenovia
Sacred Heart 329, Mount Mercy inc.
Kaitlyn Griffin, Abby Wendt (SH) 54 at Grover Cleveland
Share this article