GAR Associates opens new headquarters in Williamsville

One of the region's oldest and best-known real estate appraisal firms is moving to a new office in the heart of Williamsville this week, five months after one of its owners and eight other employees left to join a national firm.

GAR Associates is opening its headquarters in a 2,000-square-foot suite at the Williamsville Executive Center, at 5500 Main St., in a recently renovated building owned by Walden Development Group. It moved from its prior location at 2399 Sweet Home Road.

GAR Partners and co-owners Ronald J. Rubino and F. Cindy Baire will be joined at a ribbon-cutting Tuesday by political leaders from Amherst and Williamsville as well as two state lawmakers.

Founded in 1961, GAR provides commercial, government, municipal and residential appraisal services. The firm has a Finger Lakes Region office in Penn Yan and a Capital District office in Clifton Park.

In April, nine GAR employees from its valuation and research team — including Executive Vice President M. Scott Allen, son of former chief executive officer and senior executive appraiser Walter R. Allen — left the firm to start a specialized new Buffalo office for global real estate advisory firm Newmark Knight Frank.

Newmark and GAR are competitors in the traditional appraisal market, but both firms said Allen's practice is very different and more national in scope than the rest of GAR's business.