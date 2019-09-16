FAROLINO, Joseph "Joe"

Today, September 16, 2019, on what would have been his 100th birthday, Joe Farolino is being buried at Arlington National Cemetery, VA, with full military honors. A lifelong resident of New York, Joe died in his sleep on June 21, 2019, at the age of 99 years and 9 months. For the last 17 years of his life, Joe was a resident of Clarence, NY. Joe was born on September 16, 1919, in Buffalo, NY, the seventh of fourteen children born to the late-Costantino and Mary (Fasalino) Farolino. Joe fought honorably and bravely for his country during WWII, assigned to the 27th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army. Joe served the entirety of WWII in the Army, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant and participating in four combat campaigns, to include the Battle of Saipan and the Battle of Okinawa, the bloodiest battle of the Pacific theater. Joe was highly decorated for his valor in combat, earning two Bronze Stars, two Purple Hearts, the Combat Infantryman's Badge, and the Presidential Unit Citation, plus various other service and campaign medals. Joe spent his last six months in the Army in the hospital, recovering from the gunshot wounds that earned him his second Purple Heart. After the war, Joe became a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier and served a full career in civil service before retiring. At Joe's request, he was laid to permanent rest in an authentic WWII uniform, complete with all the proper rank insignia, ribbons, badges, devices, and service awards to which he was entitled. Surviving Joe is his longtime companion and fiance;e, Jane Kim Schmidt, of Clarence, NY, and her son, Robert, of Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice.