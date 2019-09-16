Double wow: Bills get another huge TV rating for Sunday's win

The Josh Allen Show hit another "wow" local television rating Sunday.

Buffalo's 28-14 win over the New York Giants led by the Bills quarterback had a 36.4 rating on WIVB-TV, the local CBS affiliate.

That was up slightly from the “wow” 36.0 rating for the Bills’ 17-16 season opening-victory over the New York Jets after a fourth-quarter comeback led by Allen.

Sunday’s game started with a 27.6 rating and hit a peak rating of 43.8 at game’s end. The final hour of the game had a 41.3 rating even though the Bills were in control of the game.

Many Bills fans also stuck around to hear CBS studio analyst Bill Cowher praise Allen in the 45-minute CBS post-game show, which averaged a 19.1 rating.

That was the same Cowher who predicted a Giants victory on the pregame show and said on the post-game show that the Bills play New England this Sunday. They play Cincinnati.

Seattle’s 28-26 victory over Pittsburgh had a 3.7 rating on WUTV, the local Fox affiliate, opposite the Bills game.

The Los Angeles Rams’ 27-9 win over the New Orleans Saints, which lost quarterback Drew Brees to an injury, was the second-highest rated game of the day. The late Fox game had a 14.8 rating on WUTV.

Atlanta’s exciting 24-20 victory over Philadelphia on NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" – which had two lead changes in the final four minutes – had a 13.3 rating on WGRZ-TV, the local NBC affiliate.

To put the local NFL ratings in perspective, it is rare for any prime time network entertainment program to get a live double-digit during the regular TV season, which starts a week from today.

And the highest-rated college football game on a network affiliate Saturday was No. 1 Clemson’s 41-6 destruction of Syracuse, which had a 2.9 preliminary rating in prime time on WKBW-TV, the local ABC affiliate.

No. 13 Penn State’s 17-10 win over Pittsburgh Saturday afternoon had a 2.6 rating on WKBW. Notre Dame’s 66-14 win over New Mexico had a 2.3 rating on WGRZ.

No. 2 Alabama’s 47-23 win over South Carolina had a 2.1 rating on WIVB. BYU’s 30-27 upset of USC in overtime had a 1.6 rating on WKBW.

