DIRINGER, Walter C.

DIRINGER - Walter C. Of Grand Island, entered into rest on September 14, 2019, beloved husband of the late Gloria (nee Askey) Diringer; dear brother of four siblings; survived by two sisters-in-law; also survived by loving nieces and nephews, including special nieces and nephews Diane (late Craig) Johnson, Linda (Mark) Leiter and Amanda (Michael) Dingeldey. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. A private interment will be held at Lakeside Cemetery. Mr. Diringer was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard and a retiree of the U.S. Postal Service. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com