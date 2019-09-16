DiCILLO, Theresa (Viapiano)

September 14, 2019, at age 97, beloved wife of the late Theodore DiCillo; dear mother of Michael (Alberta) DiCillo, Nancy (William) Skerrett and Ralph (Maria) DiCillo; loving grandmother of Kelly (Juliane Johnson) Skerrett, Ryan Skerrett, Theodore DiCillo, Christina DiCillo and Francesca DiCillo; Theresa was predeceased by five siblings; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday from 9-10:30 AM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Rd., where prayers will be offered at 10:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:15 AM from St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga. Family and friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in Theresa's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com