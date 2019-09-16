CZECHOWICZ, Richard F.

CZECHOWICZ - Richard F. September 14, 2019 at age 78. Beloved husband of Linda Marie-Czechowicz; devoted father of Scott and Brian (Vikki) Czechowicz; stepfather of Kevin (Susan) Schadt and Eric (Holly) Schadt; loving grandfather of Cami-Elle, Kelsey, Jake, Casey, Max, Emily, Claire, Sofia and Gage; dear brother of Marcia (Art) Malczos and Thomas (Joan) Czechowicz; cherished Papa of Pepe; also survived by nieces and nephews. Dick retired as a Detective from the Amherst Police Department. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 3-7:30 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.), where services will follow at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kidney Foundation of WNY, 4444 Bryant and Stratton Way, Williamsville, NY 14221. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com