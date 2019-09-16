'Cop Rock 2'? Buffalo cops take their musical act to the small screen

Buffalo’s singing cops are getting a TV show.

Buffalo Police Officers Moe Badger and Michael Norwood, who went viral earlier this year when they recorded singing at the Salsarita’s restaurant downtown and later were invited on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” have signed a deal with Entertainment One for a sitcom to be based on them.

“There will be musical aspects because we’re the singing the cops,” Badger said Monday. “But it’s going to be more of a sitcom.”

Details are still being ironed out, like who would play the famous Buffalo cops, what it will be called, who will write it or whether the show would take place in the City of Good Neighbors.

Badger, now working as a school resource officer, hopes it will.

“We’re pushing for it,” he said.

Badger and Norwood got their first taste of the limelight when a video of them singing along in a barbershop to Shai's "If I Ever Fall in Love" went semi-viral earlier this year.

A few weeks later, they were caught on camera again, this time singing along to a snippet of Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud."

It starts with Badger, a natural ham on camera, singing and then coaxing Norwood to join in. He's hesitant at first, and then he belts out the lyrics. That video was viewed more than a quarter million times on Facebook.

Some of their fans suggested they appear on "Ellen." A couple of weeks later, Badger received a message in his Facebook inbox: DeGeneres wanted them on her show.

They appeared on April 1 and serenaded her with “My Girl.”

Badger said he and Norwood, now on patrol in the B District, have had several calls from Hollywood since their Ellen appearance.

“You’ll see a lot of us,” he said, without getting into details.

But he says he and Norwood will be staying with the police department — and staying in Buffalo.

“It’s an amazing opportunity,” Badger said. “We’re just taking it in stride. I pride myself in not getting too low or too high. We’re just taking it day by day.”