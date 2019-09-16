CARLSON, Arthur W.

CARLSON - Arthur W. Age 76, of Newburgh, NY was Promoted to Glory on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Visiting will be held on Tuesday September 17, 5:30-6:30 pm at The Salvation Army Montclair Citadel, 13 Trinity Place, Montclair, with a funeral service beginning at 7 pm. The committal service will be on Wednesday, September 18, at 11am at Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, NY. Arrangements through Caggiano Memorial, Montclair. (caggianomemorial.com). Arthur was a Salvation Army officer and was the Pastor and Administrator of the Adult Rehab Centers and Area Coordinator for Buffalo NY, and a member of the NY Staff Band, and served as a Corps Officer in Manchester CT, and other Corps appointments. He also did mission work for the Global Board of Ministries for the United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife Ethel (nee Fielding), his children, Major Brent Carlson (Janice), Dr. Julie Johnson (Daniel), Miss Christine Carlson, Francis Thompson (June), Jeffrey Thompson, and Pamela Kasebier (Ronald), by his brother Richard Carlson (Connie) of Baldwinsville, NY, and his sister Sandra Baker (Richard) of Cedar Grove, by eight grandchildren and by two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents William and Birgit (nee Hillstrom) Carlson and by his sister Elsie Lants. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Salvation Army Montclair Citadel Band, 13 Trinity Place, Montclair NJ, 07042